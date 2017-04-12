NHL Playoffs: Canada’s Quintet

The action starts tonight!

Five teams from Canada made the playoffs after none of the seven got in last season, the first time since 1969-70 that the playoffs were contested without a team from Canada.

There were also five teams from Canada in the playoffs in 2015; however, two (Montreal Canadiens and Calgary Flames) got out of the first round and none advanced past the second round.

A team from Canada hasn’t won the Stanley Cup since Montreal defeated the Los Angeles Kings in five games in 1993.

Source: National Hockey League

Canada’s Quintet:

Ottawa Senators

Montreal Canadiens

Toronto Maple Leafs

Edmonton Oilers

Calgary Flames

