Nixon Statement on NDP MLAs Demanding More Office Space

EDMONTON, AB: Wildrose MLA Jason Nixon released the following statement on members of the NDP government demanding more “meeting space” in Calgary at today’s members’ services committee:

“Right now, Albertans are dealing with high unemployment, new tax increases and growing wait times in our health care system, but the only thing NDP MLAs are interested in is carving out even more meeting space for themselves.

“As of today, NDP MLAs have exclusive access to giant meeting spaces in three government owned facilities in downtown Edmonton and a largely unused McDougall Centre in Calgary.

“If the Premier or other senior NDP government officials don’t want to share the mainly empty McDougall Centre with their own MLAs and members of the opposition as office space, then they should explain why to Albertans.”

