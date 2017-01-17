Nominations for the 26th Annual Emerald Awards are Now Open!

For over 25 years, the Emerald Awards have recognized and celebrated the outstanding environmental achievements of large and small businesses, individuals, not-for-profit organizations, community groups, youth, and governments in our province.

Since 1992, nearly 300 recipients and 800 finalists have been showcased through the Emerald Awards. This year, it could be you!

The Alberta Emerald Foundation (AEF) is currently receiving nominations for the 26th Annual Emerald Awards in the following categories:

Large Business (>100 employees) | Small Business (<100 employees) | Education: School or Classroom | Education: Post-Secondary | Public Education & Outreach | Community Group or Not-For-Profit: Grassroots (Annual Budget <$750K) | Community Group or Not-For-Profit: Large Organization (Annual Budget >$750K) | Government Institution | Youth | Individual | Shared Footprints (Integrated Land Management) | Emerald Challenge: Innovation

Year round, the AEF is committed to sharing our finalists’ and recipients’ stories through media profiles, social media, the Emerald Speakers Series, Emerald Day, and more. Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors and donors, participation in the Emerald Awards program is free of charge.

Nominate yourself or your EcoHero today! Deadline is February 17, 2017.

