Nominations Announced for The 2017 JUNO Awards

Drake, Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd lead with five nominations each

– Voting for JUNO Fan Choice presented by TD is open at junofanchoice.ca –

Toronto, ON — The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) today announced the nominees for the 46th Annual JUNO Awards at a press conference at REBEL Nightclub in Toronto. JUNO Week 2017 will be hosted in Ottawa from March 27 through April 2, 2017, and a live broadcast of The 2017 JUNO Awards will air on CTV and CTV GO on Sunday, April 2 from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

To view a complete list of the 2017 nominations, bios or to download photos of the nominees, please visit junoawards.ca.

Drake garnered an impressive five nominations: JUNO Fan Choice*, Single of the Year, Album of the Year*, Artist of the Year and Rap Recording of the Year.

Shawn Mendes also received five nominations: JUNO Fan Choice*, Single of the Year, Album of the Year*, Artist of the Year and Pop Album of the Year*.

The Weeknd followed suit with five nominations: JUNO Fan Choice*, Single of the Year, Album of the Year*, Artist of the Year, and R&B/Soul Recording of the Year.

Close behind with four nominations were Alessia Cara, including JUNO Fan Choice*, Single of the Year, Artist of the Year and Pop Album of the Year*; and the late Leonard Cohen for Album of the Year*, Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year* and Adult Alternative Album of the Year.

The Ottawa area was well represented this year: A Tribe Called Red received three nominations (Jack Richardson Producer of the Year, Video of the Year* and Electronic Album of the Year); Belly secured two nominations (JUNO Fan Choice* and Rap Recording of the Year), and with first time nominations; Annihilator (Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year); and Daniel Taylor (Classical Album of the Year: Vocal or Choral).

For more information on the 2017 JUNO Awards and 2017 nominations, please visit www.junoawards.ca.

JUNO Week 2017 will be hosted in Ottawa from March 27 through April 2, 2017. A live broadcast of The 46th Annual JUNO Awards will air on CTV and CTV GO on Sunday, April 2 from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

*Award Sponsors for The 2017 JUNO Awards listed above include JUNO Fan Choice (presented by TD), Album of the Year (sponsored by Music Canada), Pop Album of the Year (sponsored by TD), Songwriter of the Year (presented by SOCAN), and Video of the Year (sponsored by MuchFACT, exclusively funded by Bell Media).

Premier Partners of The 2017 JUNO Awards: CARAS acknowledges the financial support of FACTOR, the Government of Canada and of Canada’s Private Radio Broadcasters, Radio Starmaker Fund, Ottawa 2017, the Province of Ontario, the Ontario Media Development Corporation, Ottawa Tourism, Google Play Music and TD Bank Group.

About CARAS

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences/L’académie canadienne des arts et des sciences de l’enregistrement (CARAS) is a not-for-profit organization created to preserve and enhance the Canadian music industry and to contribute toward higher artistic and industry standards. The main focus of CARAS is the exploration and development of ongoing opportunities to showcase and promote Canadian artists and music through vehicles such as The JUNO Awards, MusiCounts, the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and other year-round initiatives. For more information on the 46th Annual JUNO Awards or The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) please visit www.junoawards.ca

