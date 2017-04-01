Northern Lakes College Gets Provincial Funding

The Government of Alberta’s investment of $21.6 million over four years through Budget 2017 will allow the college to design and consolidate the High Prairie campus to serve students better.

The development of a new, centralized High Prairie facility will accommodate 250 students, address future growth plans, meet employment demands in the region and increase campus energy efficiency.

“Investing in modern and efficient infrastructure is vital to the long-term success of Alberta’s students and our province. Our government supports Northern Lakes College’s efforts to plan for the future and ensure students continue to have access to modern learning spaces and resources for years to come.” Marlin Schmidt, Minister of Advanced Education

The $21.6 million includes $882,000 for planning and $20.6 million to construct the consolidated High Prairie campus.

The consolidation of the campus will serve students in the nursing and trades programs and accommodate future student growth. The creation of a single facility will reduce the campus environmental footprint and energy consumption and provide students with more accessible and efficient learning spaces.

“Northern Lakes College continues to provide excellent education and training opportunities to the members of our community. This investment not only supports our post-secondary institution, but invests in the quality of life and continued success of our community.” Danielle Larivee, Minister of Children’s Services and MLA for Lesser Slave Lake

Planning, consolidation and construction of the Northern Lakes College project is anticipated to generate approximately $46.3 million for Alberta’s economy and employ more than 276 people. Last year, Northern Lakes College contributed $104 million to the local economy.

“With this investment, Northern Lakes College can enhance our dual-credit partnership with local schools. Co-location and the dual-credit program will enable young people in High Prairie to begin their career preparation while still in high school. This is a win for the whole community.” Daniel Vandermeulen, board chair, Northern Lakes College

“We are delighted that the Government of Alberta has supported this investment for the consolidated High Prairie campus. This new facility will support new generations of learners and enable the college to enhance access to a wider variety of programs and services in High Prairie for our post-secondary and dual-credit students.” Ann Everatt, president of Northern Lakes College

The Northern Lakes College project is one of 11 capital and planning projects for Alberta’s post-secondary system over the next four years. The province will invest $734 million in these projects by 2020-21, plus an additional $676 million for capital maintenance and renewal.