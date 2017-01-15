Notley Should Hold a Public Meeting in Hanna, Face Residents Whose Jobs She’s Eliminating: Wildrose

EDMONTON, AB: Premier Rachel Notley should hold and attend a public meeting in Hanna, and justify her government’s economic policies that are causing jobs to flee the region, the Wildrose Official Opposition said.

NDP policies from the carbon tax to the 50 per cent minimum wage hike have already cost the community greatly. The accelerated phase-out of coal will eliminate more than 200 good-paying jobs and deliver a critical blow to the town and surrounding area.

“It’s easy for the NDP to pass ideological economic policies when they don’t have to face the people whose livelihoods they’re affecting,” Wildrose Leader Brian Jean said. “If this Premier wants to have any credibility at all, she needs hold an open, public meeting in Hanna, so that she understands the full breadth of the situation and faces those whose lives her policies are harming.”

Local MLA Rick Strankman said the NDP needs to start showing it has a clue what rural life is all about.

“The people in this community – the farmers, the miners, the service workers – are the backbone of this province,” Strankman said. “By passing policies that hurt us, then ignoring us after the fact, the NDP is showing its true colours as a party that doesn’t care to understand rural life at all. I urge the Premier to do the right thing and call a public meeting at once.”

