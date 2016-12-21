November was a Busy Month for Millarville Stockland

By Jessie Blatz

Millarville Stockland 4H Beef Club started the month off with our annual steer weigh-in day. Our members brought their steers and heifers to Black Diamond Land and Cattle Company to be put on the scale. They all looked great and ready to start eating grain and gaining weight for the year.

For the first time our club held a multi judging competition at our weigh-in day. Thanks to Paul Rishaug for bringing a pen of four heifers for our members to judge and Peter Watkins for judging the competition. New member Dalton Neufeld was the Top Junior Judge, Finn Blatz was the top Intermediate Judge and Martie Blatz was the top Senior Judge. Congratulations guys you all did great.

The Foothills 4-H district also held their annual multi judging clinic at the Millarville Racetrack on the 19th of November. Members from all around the district got together to improve their skills at judging sheep, heifers, horses and the always popular spoons.

We finished off our month with a club clinic about animal health. It was an honor to have Cow Vet Cody Creelman from the Veterinary Agri-Health Services Vet Clinic in Airdrie come out to talk with us. He explained all about vaccinations that we give our animals. How they work and why we give them. He also told us the proper location in our steers and heifers neck to give them a needle. And no matter what our dads say, we shouldn’t be giving injections anywhere else on our animals. Cody wrapped up his presentation with a cool slide show about Gross-ology 101. It had lots of neat pictures of different diseases that Cody sees while being a Cow Vet. It was really interesting and Cody did a great job of answering all of our questions.

If anyone would like to learn more about our club, check out our Facebook Page “Millarville Stockland 4-H Beef” or contact our Leader Susan Jeffery at [email protected]

