Oilfields Food Bank Supplies are Running Low

By Gateway Gazette

Mar 30

We’re being used by more individuals & families than ever before.  This trend continues from week to week & shows no signs of letting up. Our stocks are getting low & our supplies are dwindling. We are looking for individuals, groups or organizations interested in mobilizing and doing a Food Drive in the community. If you are interested please contact us at 403-612-1291. 

We’re increasing our square footage so we can accommodate additional fridges & freezers. We’ve received a grant from Food Banks Alberta to help defray the cost!  We’re very grateful to them for their help. We’re undertaking this work so that we can provide more fresh produce & increase the nutritional value of our hampers.

We are in need of:

  • jams & jellies
  • peanut butter
  • coffee & tea
  • canned meat
  • tinned fruit
  • and we’re low on plastic grocery bags and would welcome receiving some

Drop off Locations:

In Black Diamond:
AG Foods
Griffiths Memorial Centre
Glen Mead Park II
The Fire Hall

In Turner Valley:
United Church in the Valley
Valley Neighbour’s Club
The Turner Valley Legion
The Fire Hall
Turner Valley Post Office – collection box for money donations only

In Longview:
The Fire Hall

We serve Turner Valley, Black Diamond, Longview, Millarville & Priddis & the surrounding M.D.

