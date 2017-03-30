Oilfields Food Bank Supplies are Running Low

We’re being used by more individuals & families than ever before. This trend continues from week to week & shows no signs of letting up. Our stocks are getting low & our supplies are dwindling. We are looking for individuals, groups or organizations interested in mobilizing and doing a Food Drive in the community. If you are interested please contact us at 403-612-1291.
We’re increasing our square footage so we can accommodate additional fridges & freezers. We’ve received a grant from Food Banks Alberta to help defray the cost! We’re very grateful to them for their help. We’re undertaking this work so that we can provide more fresh produce & increase the nutritional value of our hampers.
In Black Diamond:
AG Foods
Griffiths Memorial Centre
Glen Mead Park II
The Fire Hall
In Turner Valley:
United Church in the Valley
Valley Neighbour’s Club
The Turner Valley Legion
The Fire Hall
Turner Valley Post Office – collection box for money donations only
In Longview:
The Fire Hall
We serve Turner Valley, Black Diamond, Longview, Millarville & Priddis & the surrounding M.D.