Oilfields Food Bank Supplies are Running Low

We’re being used by more individuals & families than ever before. This trend continues from week to week & shows no signs of letting up. Our stocks are getting low & our supplies are dwindling. We are looking for individuals, groups or organizations interested in mobilizing and doing a Food Drive in the community. If you are interested please contact us at 403-612-1291.

We’re increasing our square footage so we can accommodate additional fridges & freezers. We’ve received a grant from Food Banks Alberta to help defray the cost! We’re very grateful to them for their help. We’re undertaking this work so that we can provide more fresh produce & increase the nutritional value of our hampers.

We are in need of:

jams & jellies

peanut butter

coffee & tea

canned meat

tinned fruit

and we’re low on plastic grocery bags and would welcome receiving some

Drop off Locations:

In Black Diamond:

AG Foods

Griffiths Memorial Centre

Glen Mead Park II

The Fire Hall

In Turner Valley:

United Church in the Valley

Valley Neighbour’s Club

The Turner Valley Legion

The Fire Hall

Turner Valley Post Office – collection box for money donations only

In Longview:

The Fire Hall

We serve Turner Valley, Black Diamond, Longview, Millarville & Priddis & the surrounding M.D.

