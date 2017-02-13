 /  Oilfields High School Presents…….. The HARLEM CROWNS vs OILFIELDS DRILLERS

Grassroots Life Oilfields High School By Gateway Gazette / February 13, 2017 Share Tweet Pin Share Share Oilfields High School is excited to present a night of laughter filled family fun entertainment. The Harlem Crowns will play against our local athletes from both the boys and girls teams. This event is a great way to get out with your family to enjoy a few laughs and watch some talented basketball players. Where: Oilfields High School Gymnasium When: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 Time: Tip Off at 7:00 Cost $10 at the door & $9 in advance which can be bought at Oilfields High School Kids 6 and under free Share this:PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestGoogleLike this:Like Loading...