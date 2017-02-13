Share
  •  /  Oilfields High School Presents…….. The HARLEM CROWNS vs OILFIELDS DRILLERS

Oilfields High School Presents…….. The HARLEM CROWNS vs OILFIELDS DRILLERS

Grassroots
Life
Oilfields High School
By Gateway Gazette / February 13, 2017
Oilfields High School is excited to present a night of laughter filled family fun entertainment. The Harlem Crowns will play against our local athletes from both the boys and girls teams. This event is a great way to get out with your family to enjoy a few laughs and watch some talented basketball players.

Where: Oilfields High School Gymnasium

When: Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Time: Tip Off at 7:00

Cost $10 at the door & $9 in advance which can be bought at Oilfields High School

Kids 6 and under free

