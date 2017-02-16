Oilfields School’s Quest Fundraiser set for March 18, 2017

Mark your calendar! The Friends of Quest Education Foundation will host the 10th Annual Quest Auction and Dinner on Saturday March 18, 2017. This fundraiser for Oilfields High School’s awarding-winning Quest program will take place at the Flare N’ Derrick Community Hall in Turner Valley. Doors open at 5:30pm.

The event will feature a hearty and delicious dinner prepared by Chef Duncan Kesslering of Turner Valley, and the dance music of “The Tin & The Toad”, plus the excitement of a live and silent auction.

Raising funds for getting students outdoors!

Engaging in wilderness adventure and service learning, Quest students are challenged to unleash their own excellence and discover how much they have to offer others. It’s the experience of a lifetime and your support can help make this happen!

Funds raised will help support program elements such as weekly adventure learning, service projects that give back to the community, and a mid-winter ski or snowshoe expedition. Quest students will also experience a year-end Yukon expedition featuring an overnight canoe trip, possible white water rafting, hot spring and museum tours.

Some of the featured auction items so far include a stunning enlarged canvas print of the milky way photographed from Turner Valley, golf passes, teeth whitening, outdoor attire and gear and gift certificates from Spolumbos as well as local restaurants.

Quest students also donate a variety of services such as yard/acreage work. Event organizers are soliciting auction items, both big and small, such as outdoor gear (fishing, hiking, and skiing), vacation packages, sports tickets/memorabilia, artwork and gift certificates for services.

This event sells out so don’t delay. Tickets are $40 and are only available in advance of the event until March 13th; no tickets will be available at the door. To purchase a ticket or donate an auction item, please call 403-938-4973 or email [email protected]

