Oilfields Student Sell Cookie Dough as Fundraiser
The OHS Travel Club are doing a Cookie Dough Telethon on Monday, November 9th. If there is anyone interested in purchasing cookie dough, please let one of the travel club students know or the front office so we can send that information along.
There is a variety of different flavors and there are sugar free, nut free and gluten free options. This would be very helpful for Christmas baking. The delivery date is Wednesday, December 9th.
The High School is located at 511 3 St SW, Black Diamond and the phone number is 403-938-4973. The Travel Club are planning a trip to Italy in 2016.
Cookie dough is a great way to raise money. But since you’ve identified this as a school they should consider the reading fundraiser at http://www.read-a-thon.com. It’s a great way for schools to raise lots of money reading.
Of course if a group wants to hold a cookie dough fundraiser they can get a lot of comparative data here https://www.easy-fundraising-ideas.com/products/cookie-dough-fundraiser/
Hope that helps.