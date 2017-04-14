Okotoks Eco Centre Now Collecting Textiles and Polystyrene Foam

We are excited to provide even more recycling options to our customers, such as electronics, hazardous waste, car batteries and now used clothing, footwear and household linens, and polystyrene foam e.g. Styrofoam!

The Eco Centre is located at 400 – 1118 North Railway Street.

Hours of Operation:

Sun and Mon: Closed

Tue and Wed: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Thu: 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

Fri: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Sat: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

The Okotoks Recycling Centre has evolved from a small Town depot to a full-service Eco Centre. We are excited to provide even more recycling options to our customers, such as electronics, hazardous waste, car batteries etc. The Okotoks Recycling Centre moved into a brand new building on Monday, April 18, 2016.

Waste Sorting Game

Learn the Town of Okotoks waste collection streams in a fun way with our Put Waste In its Place Sorting Game. Sort items correctly to get cool items to build your own park!

Click here to play the game now!

