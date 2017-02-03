Okotoks: Family Day Unplugged

Family Day is a holiday recognized in Alberta as a way for families to spend time together. The Town of Okotoks, along with Okotoks Family and Community Support Services (FCSS), recognizes the importance of this and is planning its third annual Family Day Unplugged.

Mark your calendars – unplug from technology & electronics for the day, and spend time connecting with yourself, friends, family and your community on Family Day. Take advantage of the free activities at the Recreation Centre, and help provide recreation access to residents on a limited income with a donation to the Recreation Fee Assistance program!

Get Unplugged with FREE Family Day Activities

@ Okotoks Recreation Centre

All Activities are FREE*. Get Unplugged and Join the Fun!

*admission by donation (optional) to support the Recreation Fee Assistance program. Learn more about the Recreation Fee Assistance program.

Time Activity 9:45 am – 10:45 am Parent & Tot Swim 10:00 am – 10:45 am Aquafitness 10:00 am – 3:30 pm Gym Time 10:15 am – 11:45 am Parent & Child Swimming 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Family Swimming 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm Public Swimming 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm Public Skating 10:00 am – 3:30 pm Outdoor Skating & Fire Pits

Here are a few ways your family could spend the day together:

Play a board game or plan a games night,

Make breakfast together or bake a batch of healthy cookies,

Go cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, tobogganing, or just play in the snow,

Make a playdate with friends, or get out and meet your neighbours,

Read a book,

Go bowling,

Take an art class, or

Go swimming or skating at the Okotoks Recreation Centre

Why Unplug?

A higher percentage of two to five year olds can play a computer game than ride a bike (www.AVG.com) By graduation, the average teen will have spent more time watching screens than being in the classroom, playing sports and talking to their parents combined. (www.screensmart.ca) Children who watch more television during the first three years of life are more likely to have greater problems with attention deficit disorders when they are between the ages of seven and nine years old (Institute for Safe Families). 73% of kids would rather play with their parents than watch TV or use the Internet. Residents in connected neighbourhoods have greater quality of life. Elementary-aged children use entertainment technology 7.5 hours per day, and 75% have a device in their bedroom. Three critical factors for healthy physical and psychological child development are movement, touch and connection to other humans.

Having trouble disconnecting from technology?