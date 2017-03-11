Okotoks Looking for Nominees for Hall of Fame Awards

By Gateway Gazette

Mar 11

Submit your nominations for the 2017 Hall of Fame Awards!

Help nominate the outstanding accomplishments of Okotoks athletes, people in the areas of arts, culture, and those who have made long-standing and significant contributions to the community.  Members of the community are invited to submit a nomination for an individual, group, team, or organization who has achieved the highest standards of excellence or made extraordinary contributions in one of these categories:  Athlete & Community Builder, Artist & Community Builder, or Leader & Community Builder.

The nomination period runs from February 1st to March 31st. To learn more about eligibility, residency requirements, special circumstances, supporting documentation, and the review process, review the Okotoks Hall of Fame Guidelines.

Download a nomination form here.

Submit your form and supporting documentation via:

  1. E-mail: 
    communityservices @okotoks.ca 
  2. Mail or courier: 
    Okotoks Hall of Fame
    Community Services Manager
    c/o The Town of Okotoks
    P.O. Box 20, Station Main
    Okotoks, AB T1S 1K1
  3. Drop off:
    Okotoks Hall of Fame
    Community Services Manager
    c/o The Town of Okotoks
    5 Elizabeth Street
    Okotoks, AB T1S 1K1

Hall of Fame Inductees:

  • Bill ‘Cowboy’ Flett – Sports: Athlete
  • Brad Banister – Sports: Community Builder
  • Ray Watrin – Sports: Athlete & Community Builder
  • Tracie Ward – Arts & Culture: Community Builder
  • Dr. Doyle ‘Doc’ Mullaney – Sports: Athlete
  • Davis Edels – Community Services: Community Builder
  • Jim ‘Bearcat’ Murray – Award of Distinction
  • Annabelle (Murray) McLean – Sports: Athlete
  • Greg Wedderburn – Sports:  Community Builder
  • Shirley Paradis – Arts and Culture: Community Builder

The Okotoks Hall of Fame is permanently located at the Okotoks Recreation Centre.

 

