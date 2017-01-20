Okotoks, Turner Valley and Vulcan RCMP looking for man wanted on numerous offences

Okotoks, Alberta- RCMP in southern Alberta are looking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on charges from three detachments.

28 –year-old Cole Stuart Mclean is wanted on numerous charges including:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle,

Failing to Appear,

Possession of stolen property, and

Failing to comply with recognizance.

The charges stem from investigations in Vulcan, Okotoks and Turner Valley. He is known to travel throughout southern Alberta and may be operating a white, Dodge, 1-ton mega cab, flat deck truck with a tool box on the back.

Mclean is described as:

– 5’ 5” tall,

– 145 lbs,

– Brown hair

– Brown eyes

– Tattoos on both forearms

The RCMP remind citizens not to approach Mclean and ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact their local police service. If you want to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or online at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS.

