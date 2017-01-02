Open Farm Days 2016 a Record-breaking Success
Open Farm Days broke records this year as visitors flocked to farms and ranches across the province to experience the sights, sounds and tastes of rural Alberta.
“Open Farm Days continues to grow in popularity as Albertans look for unique experiences and opportunities to learn more about the people who put the food on their table. With Canada set to begin celebrating its 150th anniversary, work has already begun for an even bigger and better Open Farms Days 2017.”
“Open Farm Days continues to provide a great opportunity to connect with Alberta’s exceptional farmers and learn more about how our food is produced. The event is a showcase highlighting the diversity, sustainability and opportunity for growth in the agriculture sector.”
Open Farm Days 2016 – By the Numbers
2015
2016
% Growth
|Farm participation
|72
|92
|28 per cent
|Culinary participation
|18
|26
|44 per cent
|Visits
|10,156
|17,804
|75 per cent
|Sales
|$99,415.50
|$134,280
|35 per cent
Alberta Open Farms Days aims to grow farm-to-fork tourism opportunities and support growth in the local food sectors, which in turn supports economic diversification and creates jobs in the agriculture, tourism and culinary sectors.
This program is a collaborative project presented by the Government of Alberta, Ag for Life, the Alberta Association of Agricultural Societies, Travel Alberta and participating farms, ranches and agricultural societies.
