Open Farm Days 2016 a Record-breaking Success

Open Farm Days broke records this year as visitors flocked to farms and ranches across the province to experience the sights, sounds and tastes of rural Alberta.

Newly released data show that there were close to 18,000 visits to the 92 farms and ranches hosting events and activities Aug. 20-21, while 26 culinary events offered unique farm-to-table experiences during the two days. Visitors showed their support for the province’s producers and agri-tourism operators with on-farm sales totalling $134,280 – an increase of 35 per cent over the previous year’s event.

“Open Farm Days continues to grow in popularity as Albertans look for unique experiences and opportunities to learn more about the people who put the food on their table. With Canada set to begin celebrating its 150th anniversary, work has already begun for an even bigger and better Open Farms Days 2017.” Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

“Open Farm Days continues to provide a great opportunity to connect with Alberta’s exceptional farmers and learn more about how our food is produced. The event is a showcase highlighting the diversity, sustainability and opportunity for growth in the agriculture sector.” Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

Open Farm Days 2016 – By the Numbers

2015 2016 % Growth Farm participation 72 92 28 per cent Culinary participation 18 26 44 per cent Visits 10,156 17,804 75 per cent Sales $99,415.50 $134,280 35 per cent

Alberta Open Farms Days aims to grow farm-to-fork tourism opportunities and support growth in the local food sectors, which in turn supports economic diversification and creates jobs in the agriculture, tourism and culinary sectors.

This program is a collaborative project presented by the Government of Alberta, Ag for Life, the Alberta Association of Agricultural Societies, Travel Alberta and participating farms, ranches and agricultural societies.