EDMONTON, AB: Wildrose Shadow Justice Minister Angela Pitt spoke to media during the united opposition call for an emergency debate on Alberta’s opioid crisis. She was joined by Mike Ellis, Progressive Conservative Justice and Solicitor General Critic, Alberta Party Leader Greg Clark, Alberta Liberal Leader David Swann and someone who has been touched by the fentanyl crisis, Rosalind Davis.

Audio of the press conference is available on Soundcloud.

