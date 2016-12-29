Opposition United in Participating in Children in Care Panel with Updated Terms of Reference

EDMONTON, AB: Following the NDP government providing updated terms of reference for the proposed all-party Children in Care Panel, the Leaders of the Wildrose, Progressive Conservative, Alberta Party and Liberal caucuses released the following joint statement:

“We are relieved to see that our serious concerns raised about the scope of this all party panel were considered, and that some significant changes have been made.

“In particular, there is strengthened language for the panel about past recommendations, and prioritizing their implementation.

“We have received assurances that protection for front line workers who wish to appear before the committee will be in place and full legislative whistleblower protections will be offered.

“Above all else, we are united in ensuring this panel conducts meaningful work to fix our child intervention system.

“The opposition members of the panel will be Wildrose Shadow Human Services Minister Jason Nixon, PC Interim Leader Ric McIver, Alberta Party Leader Greg Clark, and Liberal Party Interim Leader David Swann.”

A copy of the updated terms of reference and correspondence from Human Services are available here.

