 /  Oversize Load Move Will Impact Travel Between Black Diamond and Okotoks

Two buildings will be slowly making their way East on Highway 7 on Wednesday morning, February 22nd, from 8am to 2pm.

The buildings will be 30 minutes apart.

The trucks will enter the highway at 112th St from the North and proceed East to 70th St.

As with all oversize loads there will be pilot vehicles and flag personnel. The loads will take up both lanes and will be moving slow.

Commuters may wish to research alternate routes.

