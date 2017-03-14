Panda Statement on Holi

EDMONTON, AB: Wildrose Calgary-Foothills MLA Prasad Panda released the following statement on Holi:

“This week, people of east Indian origin in Canada and across the world will celebrate Holi, the Festival of Colours.

“This occasion celebrates peace and togetherness, and marks the end of the long winter and the renewal of spring.

“The many songs, dances, powders and dyes of Holi are symbols of what makes humanity great and hope for the future.

“With 2017 marking 150 years of confederation, I urge all Albertans to share in a Holi celebration, and to remember the important role Indo-Canadians have played in our country’s history.”

