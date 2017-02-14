Panda Statement on Liberal Bombardier Loan

EDMONTON, AB: Wildrose Shadow Economic Development & Trade Minister Prasad Panda released the following statement on the federal Liberal government bailing out Quebec-based Bombardier with $372 million in interest-free loans:

“We are extremely disappointed to see the Liberal government give out hundreds of millions more in tax dollars to Quebec-based Bombardier that the company’s executives have said is ‘an extra bonus’ that ‘is very clearly not required‘.

“The fact is, this Bombardier loan shows how out of touch the Liberal government is with the concerns of Albertans and western Canadians.

“Albertans have been told by Prime Minister Trudeau they should plan to phase out our oil sands, Fort McMurray has seen its costs to rebuild climb through new tariffs, Liberals are threatening to enforce massive new carbon taxes on our industries and have introduced more red tape and regulation.

“This decision will not sit well with many Albertans who want to be treated fairly and with respect.”

