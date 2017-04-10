Panels and Videos Prepare Women to Run for Office

Minister McLean also launched a new how-to video series on ReadyForHer.alberta.ca, where women politicians share their campaigning tips to help encourage more women to run in the next municipal elections October 16, 2017.
Half of Alberta’s population are women, but 23 per cent of the province’s towns and cities do not have a woman on their councils.
“We know gender parity is possible. We have done it in our government. It’s time to make similar gains at the local and school board levels.”
“Our city halls and school boards should reflect the communities they serve, and that means electing more women. When women run for office in Alberta, they win as often as men. I’m encouraging more women to run because when Albertans are truly represented, that’s progress for all of us.”
Joining the minister will be government ministers, MLAs and local women politicians who will share their experiences on how they ran and won.
“The Public School Boards’ Association of Alberta is pleased to partner with the Ministry of Status of Women on the #ReadyForHer campaign. While this campaign focuses on getting women to run for office today, I know initiatives like these play such an important role in welcoming the diverse representation that is necessary and valuable in serving the public, long into the future.”
Status of Women launched the #ReadyForHer tour and online resources in October 2016 to help women launch their campaigns for public office.
About 200 people attended the family-friendly sessions in Edmonton, Medicine Hat, Calgary and Lethbridge last fall.
In the 2013 municipal elections, Albertans elected women to 490 of 1,874 positions – an average of 26 per cent:
Women hold the following number of seats in these cities on the #ReadyForHer tour:
