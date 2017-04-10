Panels and Videos Prepare Women to Run for Office

Status of Women Minister Stephanie McLean expands #ReadyForHer campaign to encourage more women to run for office.

Last October’s four-city tour generated so much interest that the campaign is expanding into a spring tour, starting tonight with a family-friendly event in Edmonton at 7 p.m.

Minister McLean also launched a new how-to video series on ReadyForHer.alberta.ca, where women politicians share their campaigning tips to help encourage more women to run in the next municipal elections October 16, 2017.

Half of Alberta’s population are women, but 23 per cent of the province’s towns and cities do not have a woman on their councils.

“We know gender parity is possible. We have done it in our government. It’s time to make similar gains at the local and school board levels.” Rachel Notley, Premier of Alberta

“Our city halls and school boards should reflect the communities they serve, and that means electing more women. When women run for office in Alberta, they win as often as men. I’m encouraging more women to run because when Albertans are truly represented, that’s progress for all of us.” Stephanie McLean, Minister of Status of Women

Joining the minister will be government ministers, MLAs and local women politicians who will share their experiences on how they ran and won.

“The Public School Boards’ Association of Alberta is pleased to partner with the Ministry of Status of Women on the #ReadyForHer campaign. While this campaign focuses on getting women to run for office today, I know initiatives like these play such an important role in welcoming the diverse representation that is necessary and valuable in serving the public, long into the future.” Arlene Hrynyk, President, Public School Board Association of Alberta and Northern Lights School Division Trustee

Status of Women launched the #ReadyForHer tour and online resources in October 2016 to help women launch their campaigns for public office.

About 200 people attended the family-friendly sessions in Edmonton, Medicine Hat, Calgary and Lethbridge last fall.

Quick facts

In the 2013 municipal elections, Albertans elected women to 490 of 1,874 positions – an average of 26 per cent:

eight per cent in special areas

11 per cent in improvement districts

17 per cent in municipal districts

18 per cent in cities

20 per cent in summer villages

31 per cent in villages

32 per cent in specialized municipalities

32 per cent in towns

Women hold the following number of seats in these cities on the #ReadyForHer tour:

Edmonton: one of 13 positions (eight per cent)

Red Deer: four of nine positions (44 per cent)

Grande Prairie : two of 9 positions (22 per cent)

St. Albert : two of seven positions (29 per cent)

Sherwood Park: four of nine positions (44 per cent)

Tour dates

Edmonton, April 6, 7 p.m. co-hosted with Public School Boards’ Association of Alberta

Panelists:

Minister Stephanie McLean

Jan Reimer, Edmonton’s first woman mayor

Arlene Hrynyk, Northern Lights School Division Trustee

Miranda Jimmy, Candidate for Councillor Ward 5 (City of Edmonton)

Other dates