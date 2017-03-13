Parkland SD Superintendent Receives Leadership Award

(EDMONTON) – Tim Monds, Superintendent for Parkland School Division, received the provincial EXL Award for Excellence in School System Leadership at the Annual General Meeting of the College of Alberta School Superintendents (CASS), held March 9 in Edmonton.

CASS will nominate Monds for the national EXL Award as Canadian Superintendent of the Year, to be announced at the Canadian Association of School System Administrators (CASSA) Conference July 5 – 7 in Halifax. The EXL Award recognizes excellence among members of the superintendency in Canada.

Jointly sponsored by Xerox Canada Ltd and CASSA, this prestigious award is granted to outstanding educators who exhibit exemplary leadership ability and who have enhanced the profession of school system administration throughout their career.

Consideration for the EXL award is given to those system education leaders who:

guide children’s educational experiences,

establish the character of a school system’s programs through the important work with school boards, school leaders, teachers and parents,

shape children’s attitudes towards learning and their perceptions of themselves as lifelong learners, and

model effective leadership and mentoring.

In his nomination, Monds was credited for establishing a culture of learning and trust within the Division. His focus on relationship building has resulted in Division staff expressing they feel valued and heard. Other accomplishments attributed to Monds included a leadership development program, a wellness program and alignment of wrap-around services to support all students.

Under Mond’s leadership, the Division has established numerous partnerships with community organizations, included the YMCA, Human Services and the municipality. He has served on CASS and community executive committees, and has presented locally, provincially, nationally and internationally. In July, he will be a member of a Superintendents group making a presentation in Charlottetown to Education Ministers from across Canada.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees of Parkland School Division I would like to express our pride and congratulations on the awarding of the Alberta EXL Award to our Superintendent of Schools, Mr. Tim Monds, said Parkland Board Chair Eric Cameron. Cameron added, “Tim is so deserving of this prestigious award that recognizes his dedication and enthusiasm to the pursuit of educational excellence not only for our division, but also for the enhancement of education practice at the provincial and federal level. Tim has fostered a culture of life-long learning in all aspects of our organization under the umbrella of cooperation and transparency.”

Monds will be acknowledged as Alberta’s EXL Award nominee at the CASSA Annual Conference, which will be held in Halifax from July 5 – 7, 2017.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

