Parks Canada, CAF, BATUS, RCMP and ACC Commemorates 100th Anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge in Waterton Lakes National Park

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. A small team of participants from Parks Canada, Canadian Armed Forces (Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry), British Army Training Unit Suffield, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Alpine Club of Canada embarked on a memorial hike up Vimy Ridge in Waterton Lakes National Park on April 6, 2017 to commemorate this historic battle.

The Battle of Vimy Ridge (April 9-12, 1917) was the First World War conflict in which all four Canadian divisions fought together and successfully took and held an objective which had eluded other Allied forces since 1914. Over 40,000 Canadian men fought in this battle, which was won at a tremendous cost with 10,602 Canadian casualties.

The commemorative team was led by Parks Canada. The team carried and raised a Canadian flag that has flown over both the Peace Tower in Ottawa and the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France, the Red Ensign, and flags of the participating regiments and agencies. Participants also took this opportunity to share how the Battle of Vimy Ridge touched their personal lives and the organization they represent.

Canada’s participation in the First World War touched every community in this country. During these global conflicts, civilians and those in the armed forces played a crucial role in protecting and building their communities and the Canada we are proud to call home.

