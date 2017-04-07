Parks Canada Seeks Public Input on Design of New Visitor Centre in Waterton Lakes National Park

Waterton Lakes National Park – Parks Canada is inviting Canadians from across the country to share their views on three design options for the new visitor centre in Waterton Lakes National Park. Canadians can provide their input from April 3rd to May 12th, 2017, to help shape the look, feel, and function of the new facility, both inside and out.

As Parks Canada’s places belong to all Canadians, we want to ensure the new visitor centre in Waterton Lakes National Park meets the diverse and evolving needs of all visitors for generations to come. To participate in the consultation and learn about the planning process, visit www.letstalkwatertonvisitorcentre.ca or join Parks Canada in Waterton on April 29th, 2017, for a public open house. All feedback received will be carefully reviewed and considered in the decision-making process.

Following the public input stage, Parks Canada will report back on what was heard about the design options and the website will provide updates on the project until the final design is announced in September.

The new visitor centre and its location within the townsite will offer visitors a better level of service and enhanced visitor experiences through a full range of services and interpretive programming throughout the year. This facility will welcome Canadians, along with visitors from around the world, and provide them with opportunities to learn about the park’s cultural and environmental significance and its status as part of a World Heritage Site and the world’s first International Peace Park.

The plan for the new visitor centre is based on the Waterton Community Plan and the Waterton Lakes National Park Management Plan.

In July 2015, the Government of Canada announced funding of $7.6 million for the new visitor centre in Waterton Lakes National Park. Construction of the new visitor centre will begin in 2018 with an expected opening in 2020.

Built in 1958, the size and location of the existing Visitor Reception Centre can no longer support the over 500,000 visitors the park receives annually nor met the needs and evolving expectations of today`s visitors, with over 45% of them being new visitors, and 98% of all visitors to the park visiting the townsite.

Over five years, Parks Canada is investing an unprecedented $3 billion to support infrastructure work in visitor, heritage, waterway, and highway assets across the country. Waterton Lakes National Park will receive approximately $100 million to ensure the quality and reliability of visitor facilities so Canadians can continue to connect with nature and learn about our heritage.

