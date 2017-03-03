Part-Time Employment Opportunity in Black Diamond

Part-Time Position:

Retail in Black Diamond

Sunday day and afternoon/evening shifts.

The successful applicant will need to have excellent customer relation skills and a sincere desire and ability to communicate with people.

You will need to have a strong work ethic that allows you to work independently or with others and it is imperative that you are punctual and reliable.

You must be bondable and either already have your ASIP (ProServe) certification or the ability and desire to become certified immediately.

You must be able to lift approximately 50lbs, as there is lifting and cleaning required with this position.

Starting wage is $12.00/hr while training.

Successful applicant with need to be at least 25 years of age.

Please submit your resume to [email protected] and title it Job Application, please.

