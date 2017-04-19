Partnership Funds New Deerfoot Interchange

The Government of Alberta, the City of Calgary and Brookfield Residential are working together to build a new interchange at Deerfoot Trail and 212 Avenue SE.

The interchange off Alberta’s busiest highway will provide a new access point for the south Calgary neighbourhoods of Cranston, Seton and the future district of Rangeview. Project costs will be shared equally by all three partners.

Brookfield Residential estimates this new intersection helps support the potential for more than $4 billion in economic opportunity and more than 25,000 new jobs during the development of the adjacent lands. The interchange will also improve access to the South Health Campus and to existing communities and commercial centres.

“Better infrastructure, like this interchange, leads to better community access and less time spent commuting. With jobs forecast as a result of this investment, this project is another example of how the Government of Alberta is working to make life better in Calgary.” Brian Mason, Transportation Minister

“As Calgary continues to grow, this interchange will keep Calgarians moving while opening up this corner of the city for development. Our investment in this project is an important investment in the future of our city.” Naheed Nenshi, Mayor of Calgary

“On behalf of our government and industry partners, we recognize the 212 interchange will increase the quality of life for existing and future residents as well as other southern Albertans, helping them more efficiently access workplaces, healthcare, recreation and commercial centres and the numerous amenities of our region.” Trent Edwards, Brookfield Residential, COO Alberta

The project is expected to begin later this year, with an estimated construction timeline of two years.