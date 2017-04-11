Passover: Statement from Premier Notley

Premier Rachel Notley wishes all Alberta Jews a happy Passover for 2017.

“For more than 3,000 years, Jewish families have gathered to celebrate Passover with ritual foods, stories of the Exodus, music and song. Over the next eight days, that tradition continues in homes and families around the globe.

“To all Albertans of Jewish heritage, I wish a happy Passover. As you reconnect with your history and traditions, may this also be a time to celebrate our inclusive society in which all peoples of all faiths and cultures live together in peace and partnership.

“Since before Alberta was a province, Jewish families and leaders were helping to build our communities and future. The province of Alberta and its Jewish communities have grown together, for the benefit of all Albertans.

“Freedom is one of the most cherished values of every culture. I join you in praying for a peaceful Passover around the world, and for the safety of all who celebrate this holiday and the freedom it represents. Chag Sameach”