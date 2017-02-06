 /  Pay Raises at AHS Would be a Slap in the Face to Struggling Albertans: Wildrose

EDMONTON, AB: The possibility of pay raises for union employees at AHS can only be described as a slap in the face to struggling Albertans, and the NDP must now draw a line in the sand and freeze public sector salaries, the Wildrose Official Opposition said today.

AUPE, the union representing workers at AHS, is set to vote on giving employees a two per cent raise over two years that would apply retroactively from April 1, 2015 to March 31, 2017.

Wildrose Leader Brian Jean called the decision to consider a raise an insult to the more than 100,000 Albertans who have lost work since 2015, and would set a bad precedent for future negotiations.

“This is worse than tone-deaf,” Jean said. “This would be a completely indecent move at a time when thousands of hardworking families are worried about how they’re going to heat their homes or put food on the table. Albertans cannot believe what this NDP government is considering doing with their money and they want to see something done in the way of a freeze.”

Wildrose Shadow Finance Minister Derek Fildebrandt said a responsible public sector wage freeze could help save the government money and boost Albertans’ confidence in the state of their government.

“Out-of-work Albertans don’t send their hard-earned money to Edmonton, just so this NDP government can pad the pockets of its union bosses,” Fildebrandt said. “This government needs to do something, anything, to show it understands the plight of people in our province right now. I suggest it start by imposing a freeze and putting a stop to these out-of-touch union pay hikes.”

