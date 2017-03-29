PC and Wildrose: Unity Discussion Group Announced

EDMONTON, AB: Friday, Wildrose Leader Brian Jean and PC Party Leader Jason Kenney announced the composition of the unity discussion group, along with a timeline for the group to report back to the memberships of both parties.

This group has been tasked by their party leaders to develop a single unity framework that seeks to respect the principles and views of grassroots members from both parties. Any unity framework agreement that results from the discussion group would need to be ratified and approved by the membership of both parties.

The group has been asked to report within a four to six week timeline.

The members of the discussion group are as follows:

Wildrose Discussion Group Members

James Cole

Mr. Cole, a former Wildrose candidate and constituency association president, is an investment professional and Chartered Financial Analyst. He currently serves as the treasurer of the Wildrose Party.

Arthur Hamilton

Mr. Hamilton is a partner at Cassels Brock and is an expert in election legislation and the laws governing political parties.

Jason Nixon

Mr. Nixon has served as the Wildrose MLA for Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre since 2015 and currently serves as the Shadow Children’s Services and Community and Social Services Minister and also as the Whip for the Wildrose Caucus.

Pat Stier

Mr. Stier has served as the Wildrose MLA for Livingstone-Macleod since 2012 and currently serves as the Shadow Municipal Affairs Minister for the Wildrose Caucus.

M. Brandon Swertz

Mr. Swertz, a long time Wildrose volunteer, is an oil and gas executive. He is currently the VP Fundraising for the Wildrose Party.

PC Alberta Discussion Group Members

Zoe Addington

Ms. Addington is the Director of Policy and Government Relations at the Calgary Chamber of Commerce. She has served as the Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Policy for Premier Jim Prentice, and former Deputy Director of the Canada School of Energy and Environment.

Bridget Hennigar

Ms. Hennigar is a Chartered Accountant and former Regional Managing Partner for Meyers Norris Penney. She resides in Grande Prairie.

Ric McIver

Mr. McIver is the MLA for Calgary Hays and is Progressive Conservatives Caucus Leader. He is the former Minister of Infrastructure and Minister of Transportation, served three terms as an alderman on Calgary City Council, and as Interim Leader of the PCAA.

Devinder Purewal

Mr. Purewal is a lawyer from Edmonton, and is the long-serving President of the Edmonton Mill Creek PC Association.

Tyler Shandro

Mr. Shandro is a lawyer from Calgary, the President of the Calgary West PC Association and currently serves on the board of the PCAA as South Finance Chair.

“I am confident that our discussion team will carry out the will of our members and engage in respectful dialogue with the selected members for the PC Alberta discussion group. Four of our members were selected through a democratic process within our caucus and our executive committee. I am thrilled with the candidates selected and know they are committed to working towards an agreement that can receive support from grassroots members of both parties. We are committed to ensuring the members will have the final say and will remain in the driver’s seat. In the meantime, our consultations with members, supporters and Albertans on creating a single and united conservative party will not stop.”

-Wildrose Leader Brian Jean

“I am delighted that these accomplished Albertans from diverse backgrounds have agreed to represent the Progressive Conservative Association of Alberta in the forthcoming unity discussions. In asking these individuals to sit on the discussion group, I was looking for a team with a unique combination of skills and backgrounds: legal, policy, financial, and political. I believe they represent the broad mainstream tradition of Alberta Progressive Conservatives, and I know they are committed to the goal of re-uniting free-enterprise Albertans into one big, diverse coalition that can defeat the NDP and get our province back on track. In the days to come, I will be reaching out to Progressive Conservative boards and grassroots members to seek their input on the mandate for this team of representatives.”

-PC Leader Jason Kenney

