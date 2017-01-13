Phillips Should Stand Up for Albertans, Defend the Oil Sands: Wildrose

EDMONTON, AB: Environment Minister Shannon Phillips should add her voice to the chorus of Albertans who are calling out Greenpeace and the anti-Alberta celebrities it brings to the province to protest the oil sands, the Wildrose Official Opposition said.

Greenpeace spokesperson Mike Hudema was touring Hollywood activist Jane Fonda around the province in an effort to spread misinformation about Alberta’s energy sector. The two were in Fort McMurray on Tuesday. Fonda was in Edmonton Wednesday.

“Let’s be clear: Alberta is a world leader when it comes to human rights, conservation and land reclamation. California, meanwhile, is home to the most carbon-intensive crude in North America,” Wildrose Shadow Energy Minister Drew Barnes said. “I’m proud to see so many standing up for Alberta in the wake of this latest Greenpeace celebrity drive-by, and I look forward to Minister Phillips helping us get the facts out there.”

Phillips knows Hudema well. She helped him write a book called An Action a Day Keeps Global Capitalism Away, which advocates “militant” action against government and industry to stop development. Hudema said Phillips pushed him to “write it, edited my [his] work and contributed to the content.”

“Minister Phillips is in government now and she needs to show she’s on the side of Alberta workers and industry,” Wildrose Shadow Environment Minister Todd Loewen said. “She’s in a unique position to reach Mr. Hudema and Ms. Fonda with the actual facts. The question is, will she do it?”

