Pin for Law Enforcement Supports Anti-bullying

A new pin is available to help Alberta’s law enforcement and first responders take part in Pink Shirt Day, with proceeds going toward an anti-bullying program.

Pink Shirt Day has become a powerful movement for people to show their support to end bullying. Now, law enforcement and other first responders required to wear uniforms on the job have a unique way to participate.

Recognizing that law enforcement and first responders cannot cover up their uniforms, as part of ensuring the public can easily identify them, Sgt. Major Adrian Marr came up with the idea of the pin.

“As a former police officer and now as a fish and wildlife officer, I know it’s no secret that officers and first responders are united against bullying. This pin shows our support on the job for Pink Shirt Day and what it stands for.” Sgt. Major Adrian Marr, Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Branch

“I would like to thank Sgt. Major Adrian Marr for his dedication to this creative initiative. The pin is an excellent way for law enforcement officers and first responders to demonstrate that bullying is not acceptable.” Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

The pin looks like a pink shirt shaped like a typical law enforcement or emergency service uniform. The pins have been designed by Derks and are being sold for $5 each at locations in Calgary and Edmonton. All of the proceeds will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters to support the development of a new anti-bullying program.

“Many first responders are Big Brothers or Big Sisters and the presence of police, military, corrections, fire and paramedic personnel is frequent in our clubs, schools and offices. We know that when kids see the support of their local fire department, police officer or nurse, it will continue to encourage and inspire. We are so very pleased to be part of this meaningful initiative.” Liz O’Neill, Executive Director, Big Brothers Big Sisters

“Derks is proud to support the Big Brothers Big Sisters anti-bullying programs by being a part of the design and distribution of the anti-bullying pin. This initiative is a program we believe will build a better future for youth in our communities.” Landon Derk, Vice President, Derks Fine Group of Companies

Pink Shirt Day is Feb. 22.