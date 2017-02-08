1:00 pm UPDATE: Pincher Creek RCMP and ERT at Emergency Call

1:00 pm UPDATE:

Pincher Creek, Alberta – One male has been arrested by the Emergency Response Team and charges are pending. No one else was involved in the incident and the situation is resolved.

RCMP will provide an update when charges are laid.

11:30 am Pincher Creek, Alberta – The RCMP Emergency Response Team is at a residence in the town of Pincher Creek following a report of shots fired. The neighbouring residents have been advised and those homes are secured.

A nearby local high school was secured and closed, prior to any student attendance this morning.

There are no indications of any injuries to anyone at this time. The area has been contained and the RCMP can confirm that there is one male involved in this.

An update will be provided when possible. Media and public is requested to stay clear of this police activity.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

