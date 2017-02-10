Pincher Creek RCMP lay charges related to shooting earlier this week

Pincher Creek, Alberta – Charges have been laid in relation to the RCMP Emergency Response Team call in Pincher Creek on Wednesday.

Pincher Creek RCMP have charged 53-year-old Dewey “Todd” Starzyk with Careless use of a firearm and failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance. Starzyk is currently in custody and is scheduled to appear in Pincher Creek Provincial Court on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Related

Pincher Creek RCMP and ERT at Emergency Call

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

