Share
Pin
Share
Share

Email Digest - Subscribe for FREE! »

Pincher Creek RCMP lay charges related to shooting earlier this week

News
By Gateway Gazette / February 10, 2017
Share
Pin
Share
Share
Pincher Creek, Alberta – Charges have been laid in relation to the RCMP Emergency Response Team call in Pincher Creek on Wednesday.
Pincher Creek RCMP have charged 53-year-old Dewey “Todd” Starzyk with Careless use of a firearm and failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance. Starzyk is currently in custody and is scheduled to appear in Pincher Creek Provincial Court on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Related

Pincher Creek RCMP and ERT at Emergency Call

Related Posts

Leave a comment:

←Previous post
%d bloggers like this: