Pincher Creek RCMP lay charges related to shooting earlier this week

Pincher Creek, Alberta – Charges have been laid in relation to the RCMP Emergency Response Team call in Pincher Creek on Wednesday. Pincher Creek RCMP have charged 53-year-old Dewey "Todd" Starzyk with Careless use of a firearm and failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance. Starzyk is currently in custody and is scheduled to appear in Pincher Creek Provincial Court on Tuesday, Feb. 14.