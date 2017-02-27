Pincher Creek RCMP responding to an unfolding event – UPDATE

Pincher Creek, Alberta – On Feb. 25, the Pincher Creek RCMP and RCMP Emergency Response Team responded to a report of an armed and barricaded male. On Feb 26 at 6:20 am, Emergency Response Team members entered the residence and located a male occupant deceased. The man’s identity will not be released and the death is not considered suspicious. No shots were fired by the RCMP during the response.

Original Release

Pincher Creek, Alberta – On February 25, 2017, the Pincher Creek RCMP and the Emergency Response Team are responding to an emergency call in the Town of Pincher Creek. The police have set up containment on the area and are asking the public and media to avoid the area of Mcleod Street. The police are also asking the public to refrain from taking pictures of police in the area, or posting the event on social media.

No further information is available at this time. An update will be provided when possible.

