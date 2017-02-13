Planet Waves Horoscopes: February 13 – 20, 2017

By Eric Francis

ARIES — You’re in an unusual position to see and experience the world from the viewpoint of a close partner. It’s one thing to think you’re doing this; it’s another to actually get into the emotional space to witness what you cannot usually perceive. It takes willingness and some conscious submission. You’ll know you’ve found that spot when the world changes a little, and when you feel the intricate emotional predicament that someone you care about is in. Meanwhile, it helps to listen, to be helpful without being patronizing, and to tread gently on the territory of the relationship. You can also safely assume that you don’t get it, rather than that you do get it. Assuming you understand where someone is coming from, and what they feel, vexes many relationships; but nobody can stop this in your life except for you. In the coming weeks and months you will learn more, if you’re willing to.

TAURUS — You contain many potential expressions of yourself. In a sense, you can be anyone you choose to be. The question is what basis you would have for your choice — and I would say that experimenting is as good a basis as any. Try on being anyone you want to be. Usually this is done with style elements — clothing, hair color and so on. I suggest you experiment with persona and communication style. Mercury in Aquarius is moving across the professional angle of your solar chart. This presents opportunities for leadership, which would happen through you being a kind of group-conscience and communication vector. You are the one who can focus the topic and initiate the conversation. You do indeed have the right idea. But the presentation style you use is important. Make sure you understand your audience before you open your mouth to speak. Underplay how intelligent you are, just a little. Give other people credit for your ideas.

GEMINI — There are times of the year when you seem to have a wide perspective, as if you’re viewing your life and existence from a mountaintop. Mercury and the Sun are moving through the angle of your chart that relates to your personal vision and your worldview. Slow down and consider your life as a whole. The world may be going insane, though there is such a thing as a future — and many people are waking up to some real priorities. Rather than planning your life, focus its philosophical theme. Get clear with yourself why you’re alive. Then start living for that purpose, and only that purpose, every day. As you do, you will meet people whom you understand, and who understand where you’re coming from. That is the necessary precursor to action. Your language skills suit you to be in a position to take charge of some mission, one that’s truly based on a higher calling. You may be the one among many who hears that calling first.

CANCER — Last Friday’s eclipse of the Moon took place in the finances and resources sector of your solar chart (called the 2nd house). This is a direct reminder to keep your focus on the money issue, though in truth that relates to something much larger. Many people are self-employed, they aspire to be so, or they must supplement the income from their main gig. Two additional thoughts arise from your 2nd house. One is to use all of your resources. Before that, you need to remind yourself what they are. They include your knowledge, your experience, the tools of your trade and, yes, your money and lines of credit. I reckon you’ve recently had some reminder to be true to your values. You must take the risk of being real, of doing what’s real, and investing in what you know actually matters. Check in with yourself regularly, as in daily, to remain on course.

LEO — What happens in one of the fire signs happens to all of them. And the fire signs are indeed on fire right now, with such amazing events happening in Aries (the Uranus-Eris conjunction, the presence of Venus and Mars) and Sagittarius (Saturn conjunct the Galactic Core and too many minor planets to fit into an article). But what about Leo? Ordinary astrology charts reveal nothing, though that’s not true. A slow-moving mystical point is there, called Sila-Nunam (a binary, co-discovered by my favorite astronomer, Jane X. Luu). I don’t talk about it much, but every time I think of Leo, I think of Sila-Nunam. And what is this thing? Here’s a tidy summary from Wikipedia: “The two components are named after Inuit deities. Sila ‘spirit’ is the Inuit [Eskimo] god of the sky, weather, and life force. Nunam or ‘earth’ is the Earth goddess, in some traditions Sila’s wife. Nunam created the land animals and, in some traditions, the Inuit people (in other traditions Sila created the first people out of wet sand). Sila breathed life into the Inuit.” End of quote. Please tell me if this reminds you of anything about who you are and what you’re doing.

VIRGO — You may be expecting changes in a relationship. That’s because there’s an eclipse of the Sun coming in Pisces, which is your partnership zone. The theme of this eclipse is “see what you’ve been missing.” That insinuates you’ve been living under certain conditions that you cannot identify and may not understand. It’s almost as if, anytime you get a clear view of your life and your relationships, a fog rolls in. Then you see a beacon in the distance, or your psychic GPS starts working again, and you find your way, till the next fog rolls in. What happens over the next few weeks will take you above this cycle, to the level where you have a pulse on what’s actually happening. You will get information about who is in your environment, and how they influence you. You’re likely to get additional data about other environmental factors, anything from sound to light to any toxins that might be present. This is not self-activating information. You must take action; that’s why you’re being shown these things.

LIBRA — In The Book of Your Life, the 2017 annual reading, I called the Libra chapter “The True Mirror.” The metaphor involves this thing we call the mirror image, which is a reverse-image from what other people see. (This is based on an actual invention, easy to search out.) Your astrology is presenting you with several options here, where your reflection is concerned. In a sense, everyone and everything is your reflection — especially if you take a philosophical view and treat it as such. Whomever and whatever you encounter reveals something about you, to yourself. This is not typical astrology — it’s actually quite unusual, owing to the forthcoming Venus retrograde (developing story; more soon). The world is offering you a perspective of yourself that can, if you let it, change your life, feed your growth and enhance your relationships. Open your eyes and look honestly at what you see. Listen to what people say. Imagine everyone is you, talking to yourself.

SCORPIO — Your chart at the moment is the fusion of art, work and pleasure, meaning sex and other forms of adventure. For most people this doesn’t happen all by itself; work is the last place someone is likely to associate with creativity and passion. There are a couple approaches you can take; both are holistic. First, you can start living as if everything you do is about passion and productivity. Even if you work as a file clerk in an insurance office, you can still do this. You can bring color and personality and curiosity to your work — though if you do, you might find yourself working somewhere else soon. That’s the whole point. Raise and fully inhabit your energy and you’ll find somewhere you belong. The second idea is to take a room in your house and clear out everything but the bed, then move in all your art supplies and musical instruments, and a bottle of wine (or, you know, whatever) and go to town. Do that artist thing and soak yourself in your creative process, every minute that you can. This is what your chart looks like.

SAGITTARIUS — The thing to remember about this time in your life is that you have options. You are never boxed into your reality. Of course, Saturn in your sign may convey the feeling that you’re being held down in some way, though it’s not true. Saturn’s role is to help you give shape and form to your ideals. Meanwhile, Sagittarius’ ruling planet Jupiter is in Libra. These two placements form what’s called a mutual reception: Saturn is in a sign that Jupiter fancies, and Jupiter is in a sign that Saturn fancies. This is a rare and beneficial condition, which is the main reminder that you’re never trapped. You can always find a way to make things work; there’s always Plan B, which may be better than Plan A. So live as if your options are open, and don’t be afraid to commit when the time and place are right. You can still honor your commitments and have the flexibility that you require as a basic mode of existence. Whenever you need another way, say out loud: there is a better way.

CAPRICORN — Your solar chart suggests you may be feeling edgy, like you’re under some pressure you cannot see or identify, but which is following you around. The reason it’s following you is because it’s coming from inside you rather than some external source. One way to describe it is the sensation that you might lose control at any moment. At the same time, other influences are conspiring to make sure you loosen up your reality and stop keeping such an absurdly tight grip on yourself, particularly your feelings. You’re under cosmic influences that are teaching you to embrace passion rather than avoid it. If you’re playing the approach-avoid game with anything or anyone, ask yourself what you’re feeling guilty about. You’re not being held to the standard of perfection, though that’s different from fidelity to yourself and to your cause. Be faithful and sincere. A little focused intention and effort goes a long way these days.

AQUARIUS — Take advantage of the Sun’s last few days in your birth sign. You’re likely to make a valuable connection today that will help you make up for lost time. Make sure you do something very un-21st-century and treat the people you meet with respect, particularly older folks. If you’re too lost in your own head, you could easily overlook the presence of someone who knows quite a bit and would be willing to help you, if only you were to pause and have a real conversation. You cannot just trust to luck, pluck and derring-do. You need to develop human connections and cultivate a relationship where you are the learner and someone else is the teacher. Mercury is currently in your sign, and this is cautioning you to know when you don’t know. The first thing to do, therefore, is stop assuming you know; and instead, open your mind to facts and opinions that you need.

PISCES — In a few days, the Sun returns to your sign. Until then, the Aquarius Sun is shining its light on many previously concealed details of your life that you may have overlooked during the past few seasons. You’re getting to see much that you were missing. Persist in that spirit: open up closets, look behind the books on your shelves, go up into the attic and down into the basement and poke around. Be eager to discover all that is unknown and discoverable: then you’ll be able to clear out some space and make room for your new goals and new ideas. This will, if you keep yourself focused, be a year of high achievement and progress toward your professional aspirations. Make sure you have them. Make sure you know what you want to be doing, and where you want to be. But along the way you need to keep your mind clear, which means uncluttering accumulated karma, filling trash bins and letting fresh air and sunlight into dark and musty places.

