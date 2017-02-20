Planet Waves Horoscopes: February 20 – 27, 2017

By Eric Francis Coppolino

ARIES — It’s time for cleaning closets. This is the perfect time of year, and the perfect time in your solar chart. I do mean the psychic and spiritual kinds of closets, but there’s no better way to get that started than picking a messy storage area in your home or apartment and digging it out. You’ll have a potent, palpable metaphor for how it feels to open up territory you avoided, and to go in and set things in order. Make decisions about what you want to keep, what you want to discard and what you want to pass forward. Start with something simple, like a desk drawer. Then move on to something more ambitious, like the refrigerator or your pantry. Think of everything you let go of as an offering. Sing your favorite mantra, or invent a little song including the words, “I am making space for better things in my life.” While you’re doing this, pay attention to what comes up for you emotionally. Slow down and feel what you’re doing. Notice your dreams. That’s where most psychic closet-cleaning actually takes place.

TAURUS — Even if you’re not one of those Taureans who is drawn to the performing arts, you’re aware of your public image. You know that how you present yourself influences how others see you, and you strive to do that impeccably. Get ready for an inversion of that idea. Notice the moments when you seem to slip up and are your unvarnished self, and it works out beautifully. Rather than paying attention to how you seem to appear to others, pay attention to how others actually respond to you: that’s the mystical stuff of social relationships that so often goes unobserved. Notice who looks at you and sees into you: there is a distinct feeling when someone peers past the surface and touches you on the watery level; you will feel that momentary burst of heat and daring. You can afford to throw all pretense to the wind, and show people your friendly face and true spirit.

GEMINI — Career breaks almost always come in unusual or unexpected ways. You can post your resume on Monster and search Craigslist all you want, though the moment of contact is most often an unscripted, spontaneous connection. You might encounter someone in an elevator or walk up to a person who looks interesting while you’re waiting in line to pay for your sandwich. It’s necessary to preserve a touch of formality, and to speak to others consistently with a blend of warmth and respect. Then make a habit of going off-script. Ask people what they do and what’s interesting about it. If someone’s wearing an interesting tie or scarf, mention it sincerely. Twenty years of soaking in the internet has done strange things to people and to society. One of the most helpful is that it’s made the human realm — that of eye contact, casual conversation and polite gestures like holding doors or picking up dropped items for people — a frontier of human potential.

CANCER — Imagine you move to a beautiful condominium by the sea, though the day you arrive, a fog rolls in and obscures the horizon. Now imagine that you’ve lived with this cloudy view for years and then one day the clouds part and the blue sky appears before your eyes. You can see out to the curve of the Earth, and notice how the sky changes every day and even every hour. You see ships and airplanes coming and going. Your view of the outer horizon corresponds to your inner perspective: suddenly you feel like you’ve got a future, and you can even glimpse at what is possible. The fog is indeed clearing and your view of your life is getting clearer with each passing day. Learning is discovering that something is possible. The way to find out is to take one of your newly discovered ideas about what you want, and bring it into physical reality.

LEO — Your beliefs about your relationships largely determine what you are. By beliefs I mean your ideas about what you owe people and what they owe you. Often this works for you, and your sense of service and ingratiation to others provides a focus for your life. You do, however, need to check in periodically and make sure that your current approach is taking in all the known facts. You need to make sure there’s some form of balance that’s appropriate to who you are now. Most of all, you need to review your recent life and make sure you’re being honest with the people around you, and that you’ve answered all of your questions about the veracity of others. Over the next week or so, questions are likely to arise, and those questions deserve answering. Those answers may be perfectly satisfactory, and you will feel better for having them. If they are anything but copacetic, it’s time for a patient, careful and most of all honest conversation.

VIRGO — Your relationship life is complex at the moment — more so than it needs to be. Your life would be simpler were you committed to letting go of who and what is not working for you. It’s not a tragedy to move on from situations that you know, from extended experience, are not working. Neither is it any loss to let go of new situations that show signs of going off kilter. With any of these moves, though, it’s necessary to stop and ask yourself how exactly you got into such a situation again. Then you must make the requisite adjustments and decisions, and pay careful attention to who you let into your life, and notice how things go in the beginning: the first few meetings, the first time they come into your home, the first time you come into their home. Your astrology suggests you’re vulnerable to illusions, but the helpful response is to broaden your mind rather than to narrow it. Look for what is actually there, rather than what you want to see.

LIBRA — You should have no shortage of suitors or social opportunities at the moment, though how you feel about this is another question. In general it’s good to be welcoming of other humans who take an interest in you, though many people resent this, or take it the wrong way. It’s also true that people can be insensitive or needlessly assertive in their approach; you prefer some finesse, though obviously this is rare enough to find. At the moment, however, you seem to be ready to keep your own company and minimize your involvements with others. If you get this signal from yourself, I suggest you follow it. You might need to learn to say things like, “I don’t want to go out; I want to stay in tonight,” or, “I’m leaving my plans open all weekend and not committing to anything.” Trust me: this is not only socially acceptable, it’s absolutely essential that we learn to speak to one another this way, so that we can have space for ourselves when we need it — with no guilt.

SCORPIO — Are relationships demanding more work than is necessary? I would say so. They also tend to become stagnant pretty quickly, which is not necessary. Part of the problem involves the inherent dishonesty of the dating process. First, it begins with the concept that this next person (whom you may have met three days ago) is your one-and-only-for-life. That has to go. Then, this thing called dating is like a job interview where you put forth all your strengths and hide your weaknesses. I have a suggestion for you, outlined boldly in your solar chart. It’s time to be real about sex, particularly with relationship partners and prospective ones. I suggest you be real about what you want (including your fantasies), what you’ve done and who you are. Yes, you will repel some people — which is exactly what you want. Fewer people will find you ‘acceptable’, which is precisely what you must do in order to find the ones you really, truly belong with.

SAGITTARIUS — Shadow implies light. One cannot exist without the other. At the moment, if you’re experiencing some darkness, you may be blocking your own light. In consciousness, that means fear and insecurity. You might have a sense that your safety is in some way threatened. Mainly, it’s threatened by your own apprehension about the future: remember that the primary thing consciousness experiences is itself. Therefore, you would be wise to understand that dynamic. And then you can go toward the light. This will take many forms other than the kind you might need sunglasses for. Your light is found in your motivation, in your inspiration, in your desire to serve and, most of all, in your curiosity. God does not appear as a thunderclap from the heavens. Rather, your inner voice speaks in your own spiritual language — and will never frighten you. Your true inner voice will lead you out of the darkness and into the light: so listen carefully.

CAPRICORN — Even under the best conditions, you must work to focus your mind. You speak to yourself in a language that other people don’t understand, and you use internal logic that may not make sense to others. It’s easy for you to get lost in your thoughts and in your imagination; and lately, you seem to be in a bit of psychic overload. This could be influencing anything from your overall state of organization, to your ability to form your thoughts into words that others can follow. One thing that would help you do this is to choose the order in which you want to do things, or say things. Aligning your thoughts with linear time will help, since most of what you have going on in your mind is a non-linearity. Use logic, and make sure you follow through into language, describing why something is meaningful and what that meaning is. Take on the burden of clear communication. You are the one who must make your ideas make sense — if you want to be understood.

AQUARIUS — Where financial matters are concerned, you must use your intuition, and then check your facts before you act on it. Or, you may compile all the facts you need, apply logic, and then finally check against your intuition. Neither intuition nor facts are sufficient on their own; using both and crosschecking one against the other is the way to cultivate the best information. You tend to over-emphasize intuition despite your passion for the mental sphere. I suggest you place the emphasis back on logic and fact-checking and really hang in with that, especially where money is at stake.

PISCES — If a door opens, go through that door. First, imagine that everyone and everything you encounter is a potential passageway to the future, into another life, into some new phase of your existence. If a door seems to close, be grateful that one phase of your life has ended and another has begun. Embrace the opportunity for change, which is the precursor to progress. This is a form of freedom that involves an active, co-creative relationship with the world you live in, rather than one in which you are constantly subject to forces beyond your control. At this moment you are being summoned to step up to full participation in your life. You are doing this in a time when it’s arguable that all hope is lost, when existence is nothing but chaotic and when greed seems to be ruling the day. Even if that is true, don’t let that stop you from doing what you want to do, and need to do.

