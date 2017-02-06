Planet Waves Horoscopes: February 6 – 13, 2017

Aries (March 20-April 19) — Your confidence should be running at an all-time high right now, but is it? If you’re feeling shaky, or like too much is being expected of you, draw your attention inward. Pay attention to your inner life. Yes, this is a social time of year for you, and you may be getting more attention than usual. You might go in the opposite direction: stay in rather than go out; invest time reading and thinking rather than in any concerns about your appearance; and relate directly to the one person who appreciates and respects you the most. When you attend to your true spiritual and emotional needs for a little while, you’ll feel a new kind of confidence that is based on self-worth. You might start with food. Eating well, and at home, is a resounding message of self-love.

Taurus (April 19-May 20) — Earth-mother Ceres has entered your birth sign. In Roman mythology, she’s the one who makes the fields of grain grow. She’s the champion of those who lack power and status. And she’s the goddess of awareness: in your case, self-awareness. You may feel like a different person than you usually are this week, and you’re likely to get different results. Who is that person? The idea ‘grounded’ comes to mind. That means your feet are on the ground. The idea ‘loyal’ comes to mind, and that means loyal to yourself. Finally, the idea of nourishing comes to mind. Most people live as if the world and all the people around them are here to meet their needs. Try on the notion that your primary role is to nourish and feed the people around you. Experiment with that in as many forms as you can for a week or two — then evaluate how you feel.

Gemini (May 20-June 21) — If you run up against some limit in an intimate relationship, the thing to investigate is the nature of the commitment. What did you promise? What did your partner promise to you? If you draw a blank on the exact nature of what you consciously offered yourself, it’s time for a review. This is part of a much wider and deeper examination of your human involvements. Saturn in your opposite sign is a cue that you need a review of every important relationship in your life, and the purposes that you assign to those relationships. You can take nothing for granted — something you’ve known for a while. All through this year, you’re likely to have the feeling that you must be fully accountable for everything that happens in your relationships. Reality is catching up with you. Always remember: it’s not about them — it’s about you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Continue taking leadership. Mostly this means leadership of your life, though there’s likely to be an organization or professional commitment involved. Both Venus and Mars have crossed over the aspirational midheaven angle of your chart. This translates to working two kinds of influence at the same time: one involves asserting your authority; another involves charming your way to what you want others to do. You will need to use a combination of both methods. You might start with gentle persuasion and then increase your energy as necessary. You can use cooperation as a selling point. Rather than focusing on yourself, remind people that we’re all in this together, ultimately responsible for the process and the final result. That’s a fact, and so too is that at the end of the day, you’re the one holding the bag.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 23) — You seem to have a clearer view of the horizon now that you’ve extracted your goals from a foggy situation. You seem to have discovered that your life is easier if you don’t confuse your needs, desires and intentions with those of totally unrelated commitments. This is especially true of your finances, though. Do you have your own bank account, and if so, who else has access to it? Who has access to your time? Who has access to your space? The planets are suggesting that you get a moment of independence, a taste of what it’s like to be free from those involvements. What do you want, when nobody else is influencing you, or when you don’t feel like you owe anything to anyone? Here’s one more layer of that: what do you know you’re capable of, when you don’t have to justify your existence to anyone? The chances are, that’s exactly, precisely what you have the ability to do.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sep. 22) — You tend to invest your identity in relationships, and expect to find it there. This is just one of those things that’s inherent in the nature of Virgo a little more than it’s true for others. There are two parts to this equation: the investing, and the finding. Is that working out for you? Are you finding yourself, or losing yourself? Your solar chart is suggesting that it’s time to place emphasis on your healing process, regardless of your relationship status. First and foremost, that means paying attention to yourself and to your needs, as apart from anything anyone expects of you. You have work to do that does not even vaguely involve partnerships or relationships: it’s yours and yours alone. When you acknowledge this, how do you feel? When you set out to do that work, how do you feel? You might also notice how others treat you, right then.

Libra (Sep. 22-Oct. 23) — Do you feel like you’re pursuing someone you can’t quite catch up with? If so, is this about the sport of the game, or do you really think you’re going to get their attention or some larger result? The direction of your astrology seems to be about relationships; there’s so much going on in your opposite sign Aries. Yet the deeper truth of the matter is that you have an opportunity to conduct a review of your life. This is not about anyone else, or how they may feel about you. To some extent it relates to how you feel about other people, because that actually tells you something about your values. Ultimately this is about whether you feel at home in your own life, and in your emotions, shorn of all appearances. To the extent that relationships are a distraction, you will need to let them go, if you want to take that opportunity. That does not preclude genuine friendship and authentic lovers who know that you must come first in your life.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 22) — The world seems more obsessed with glamour and appearances than it has ever been. You may have figured out how detrimental this is to you, particularly in the form of how spiritually empty it can leave you feeling. You can offer your attention to who and what is more solid and authentic, though only if you see that as a desirable option. Whatever that is won’t look so sparkly, nor is it likely to focus the attention of others on you. But it’s likely to do something else, something better, and something that doesn’t happen as often as you need: feed you. You’re the only person who can make this choice, and you’re likely to be the only person encouraging yourself to do so. While others are busy competing over nothing, you have the option to experience some genuine peace of mind, and feel something solid and authentic in your hands.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 22) — The reason you need to set boundaries and limits is so that you can see the greater possibilities. This could take many forms: limiting your commitments, organizing your time so that you have some mental space to think, and only dealing with people who take you seriously (to name a few). And you must increase your level of both respect and self-respect sufficiently to notice a difference in how you feel. It would be too easy to squander beautiful, meaningful opportunities for smaller and more limited ones. You would only do that if you don’t see or at least feel the potential that you have. But potential is just that; it’s meaningless unless it’s combined with discipline, commitment and absolute sincerity. Your life is now under the influence of Saturn, who is the taskmaster. That means you must become the master of your own affairs, and moreover, your emotions. To the extent you can do those things, you will be able to succeed on your own terms.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 20) — Mercury, the planet of mind and of ideas, is now making its way across the last degrees of your sign. Recently (on Jan. 29), it was conjunct Pluto in your sign, which represented some revelation, discovery or change of opinion, or perhaps all three. Remember what you discovered. It’s not just information that you need; you’re fully responsible for what you know. This is true in any event, though particularly if what you learned involves your finances, investments or business dealings. If you use what you know, on the other hand, you will be at a considerable advantage. I only bring this up because it looks like you might forget, or fail to see the implications of what you know. Remember, and make the connections. This influences many people besides yourself; that’s the heart of the matter.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Over the next few days, the Sun in your sign will make a series of productive and useful aspects to important planets, among them Saturn, Jupiter and the Uranus-Eris conjunction. That means you get to raise your profile and, in a sense, play in a league much higher than you’re usually accustomed to. If you want to take advantage of this opportunity, conduct yourself appropriately: dress properly for every occasion. Treat authority figures with respect, without kissing ass. And most of all, make sure you know what you’re talking about before you open your mouth to speak. That means being wholly conscious of the limits of your knowledge (which is not exactly the specialty of those born under your birth sign). Also, you’ll soon become privy to inside information, which you must treat with the utmost confidence.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Both Venus and Mars have moved into the personal finances sector of your chart, which is placing an emphasis on money and resources. I am fond of quoting Lois Rodden, one of the truly great astrologers of the 20th century, who once told me: most astrologers believe that Mercury is the money planet, but they have it wrong. The money planet is Mars, because acquiring the stuff takes motivation. That is what you need, and that is what you have. You can devote yourself to the process of building your wealth. Yet this is conditioned on one prerequisite: that you do so in a way that’s true to yourself, your values and your spiritual principles (which are essentially all the same thing). Tracking these issues will inform you why you are doing what you do, which in turn will tell you whether it’s the right thing. Money causes problems when it leads to deceit or self-deception, or becomes an end in itself.