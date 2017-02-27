Premier to Bolster Ties with Alberta’s Largest Trade Partner

Premier Rachel Notley will travel to Washington, D.C., from Feb. 26 to March 1 to reinforce Alberta’s position as a valuable trading partner to the United States.

While in Washington, Premier Notley will engage with Members of Congress as well as industry and think-tank community representatives to promote the importance of Alberta’s bilateral relationship with the U.S.

‎“Alberta’s trade with the U.S. creates jobs for millions of Albertans and Americans. Strengthening this relationship will help grow the economy on both sides of the border, and this is a message we will communicate clearly to our neighbours as we work with them to sustain and expand our prosperous partnership.” Premier Rachel Notley

Premier Notley will also meet with the Canadian Embassy in Washington, D.C., to emphasize Alberta’s position on key issues such as energy infrastructure, the North American Free Trade Agreement and softwood lumber negotiations.

The estimated international mission cost for the Premier, three political staff, one public servant and a security detail is approximately $42,000. This estimate also includes carbon offsets that were purchased for each member of the delegation.

Quick facts

Two-way trade between Alberta and the U.S. totalled more than $84.4 billion in 2016.

$68 billion worth of goods was exported from Alberta to the U.S in 2016.

That same year, Alberta imports from the U.S. totalled $16.4 billion – approximately two thirds of Alberta’s total international imports.

Alberta and the U.S. have strong ties across a variety of sectors, including energy, agriculture, forestry and manufacturing.

Itinerary for Premier Notley*

Date Event Sunday, Feb. 26 Travel to Washington, D.C. Monday, Feb. 27 Meeting with Ambassador Congressional meetings Governor meetings Stakeholder meetings Tuesday, Feb. 28 Stakeholder meetings Congressional meetings Media Wednesday, March 1 Stakeholder meetings Administration meeting Congressional meetings Travel to Edmonton

*Subject to change