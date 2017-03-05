Premier Concludes Successful U.S. Trade Mission

Premier Rachel Notley met with policymakers, industry leaders and policy experts in Washington, D.C., to communicate Alberta’s priorities and reaffirm our province’s close relationship with the United States.

While in Washington, Premier Notley engaged with the new administration and promoted the two-way benefits of the Alberta-U.S. relationship.

She also met with the Canadian Embassy in Washington, D.C., to emphasize Alberta’s position on key issues such as energy infrastructure, agriculture, the North American Free Trade Agreement and softwood lumber negotiations.

”My early engagement in Washington was critical to ensuring our U.S. partners understand the tremendous mutual benefits of our relationship. I’m confident we’ve opened doors and cemented relationships that will benefit Alberta in the months and years to come.” Premier Rachel Notley

The Premier’s activities included meetings with: