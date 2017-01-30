Premier and Finance Minister Reach Out to Albertans About Budget 2017

Albertans can join Premier Rachel Notley and Finance Minister Joe Ceci in a conversation about the province’s budget during telephone town halls this week.

Albertans with a publicly listed land line will automatically get a call. Mobile users can sign up for a call or dial in right before the telephone town halls begin. People can also listen and participate online.

“Your government wants to hear from you. As we work on Budget 2017, we need to know what we can do better to help make your life better. More jobs, more training opportunities, protecting funding for hospitals and schools, and new initiatives to make life more affordable for regular families – these are just some of the areas where we want your honest advice.” Rachel Notley, Premier

“Alberta continues to deal with significant economic and fiscal challenges and we are working to address them. I’ve spoken with hundreds of Albertans from all walks of life and areas of the province during the last couple of months about the upcoming budget and our long-term fiscal plans. These telephone town halls help me reach even more Albertans as our government prepares for the next budget.” Joe Ceci, President of Treasury Board, Minister of Finance

How it works

The telephone town halls will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. reaching residents in: northern Alberta on Monday, Jan. 30 southern Alberta, including Red Deer, on Tuesday, Jan. 31

Publicly listed telephone numbers not on the National Do Not Call list will be dialed and invited to participate in the call.

on the National Do Not Call list will be dialed and invited to participate in the call. Those who want may register online in advance.

Cellphone users and other interested participants may dial into the call toll free at 1-855-269-4484 at least 10 minutes before the start of the town hall, or they can register online to be called.

to be called. Albertans may also listen, submit questions, and answer poll questions online.

online. The 90-minute call will be moderated. A question-and-answer period will follow after opening remarks.

No personal information will be saved or used by the Government of Alberta.

Participants’ comments will help frame decisions for Budget 2017. Albertans can continue to provide their comments for the budget online until Feb. 3.