Premier Met with Business Leaders to Talk U.S. trade

Premier Notley will meet with provincial business leaders in four key sectors to discuss ways to build on Alberta’s strong trade relationship with the U.S.

The Premier held the first of a series of roundtable discussions with business leaders from the oil and gas, agriculture, forestry and manufacturing sectors over several days to discuss our trade relationship with the U.S., the economy and how Alberta can continue to ensure strong trade ties that will help generate jobs for millions of Albertans and Americans.

Premier Notley met with leaders from the oil and gas industry Friday morning in Calgary and agriculture and agri-food sectors in the afternoon. She will meet with representatives from the forestry and manufacturing sectors on Feb. 17 in Edmonton.

“Alberta has a long history of working collaboratively and beneficially with the U.S. These roundtable discussions demonstrate our province’s commitment to continuing our mutually beneficial relationship to create jobs and grow the economy on both sides of the border.” Rachel Notley, Premier

Premier Notley also announced that she will travel to Washington, D.C., at the end of the month to advocate for Alberta’s key business sectors and promote the importance of Alberta-U.S. relations to both jurisdictions.

