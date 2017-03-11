Premier Notley’s Texas Mission: Statement

“This week, I had the pleasure of representing and advocating Alberta’s trade and energy interests on a mission to Texas, accompanied by Minister McCuaig-Boyd.
“My focus for this trip builds on the work from last week’s mission to Washington, D.C., where I promoted the importance of the Alberta-U.S. relationship for our economies and good jobs on both sides of the border.
“Beyond trade, Alberta and the U.S. share an important energy partnership, which I highlighted during a panel discussion on energy and the environment at CERA Week. This mission also focused on learning more about new research and innovation best practices in order to help shape a more diversified Alberta economy.
“The relationships our government is developing here in the U.S. can protect jobs and grow trade relations between our two jurisdictions. This will ensure a more diversified economy, create new jobs and continue to make life better for Albertans.”
Premier’s meetings in Houston – March 7, 2017
One-on-one meetings
Premier’s meetings in Austin – March 8, 2017
Roundtable on innovation and economic diversification
Lunch roundtable on innovation, culture and Canadian perspectives
One-on-one meetings
- Honourable Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas
