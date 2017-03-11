Premier Notley’s Texas Mission: Statement

By Gateway Gazette

Mar 11

Premier Rachel Notley has issued the following statement regarding her mission to Houston, Texas:

“This week, I had the pleasure of representing and advocating Alberta’s trade and energy interests on a mission to Texas, accompanied by Minister McCuaig-Boyd.

“My focus for this trip builds on the work from last week’s mission to Washington, D.C., where I promoted the importance of the Alberta-U.S. relationship for our economies and good jobs on both sides of the border.

“Beyond trade, Alberta and the U.S. share an important energy partnership, which I highlighted during a panel discussion on energy and the environment at CERA Week. This mission also focused on learning more about new research and innovation best practices in order to help shape a more diversified Alberta economy.

“The relationships our government is developing here in the U.S. can protect jobs and grow trade relations between our two jurisdictions. This will ensure a more diversified economy, create new jobs and continue to make life better for Albertans.”

Premier’s meetings in Houston – March 7, 2017

Lunch roundtable hosted by CAPP

  • Tim McMillan, CEO, CAPP
  • Terry Abel, Executive VP, CAPP
  • Arlene Strom, VP, Sustainability & Communications, Suncor Energy Inc.
  • Judy Fairburn, EVP, Business Innovation, Cenovus
  • Lloyd Visser, VP, Environment & Sustainable ConocoPhillips
  • Mack Moore, Manager, International Governmental Affairs & Political Risk
  • John Rossall, Senior Vice-President, Canada, Talisman Energy
  • Stephen Willis, President and Chairman, BP Canada Energy Group
  • Tristan Mack Moore, ConocoPhillips
  • Andrew Lundquist, Senior Vice President, Government Affairs, ConocoPhillips

One-on-one meetings

  • Mr. Kuroki Hiroshi Okabe, Director, planning Division, Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC)
  • Mr. Doug May, Global President for Olefins, DOW Chemical Company
  • Mr. Joe Kaeser, CEO, Siemens AG
  • Ms. Lisa Davis, Board Member, Siemens Canada

Premier’s meetings in Austin – March 8, 2017

Roundtable on innovation and economic diversification

  • Laura Kilcrease, CEO, Alberta Innovates
  • Dr. Cindy WalkerPeach, Director, Austin Technology Incubator Health/Biosciences
  • Dr. David Altounian, Partner with Capital Factory business accelerator
  • Dr. Mark Sanders

Lunch roundtable on innovation, culture and Canadian perspectives

  • Laura Kilcrease, CEO, Alberta Innovates
  • Dr. Peter Nickelson
  • Jane Nickelson
  • Nancy Harris, Executive Vice President and Interim CEO North America, Sage Software

One-on-one meetings

  • Honourable Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas
  • Vasken Khabayan, Consul, Foreign Policy and Diplomacy Service
