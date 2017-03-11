Premier Notley’s Texas Mission: Statement

Premier Rachel Notley has issued the following statement regarding her mission to Houston, Texas:

“This week, I had the pleasure of representing and advocating Alberta’s trade and energy interests on a mission to Texas, accompanied by Minister McCuaig-Boyd.

“My focus for this trip builds on the work from last week’s mission to Washington, D.C., where I promoted the importance of the Alberta-U.S. relationship for our economies and good jobs on both sides of the border.

“Beyond trade, Alberta and the U.S. share an important energy partnership, which I highlighted during a panel discussion on energy and the environment at CERA Week. This mission also focused on learning more about new research and innovation best practices in order to help shape a more diversified Alberta economy.

“The relationships our government is developing here in the U.S. can protect jobs and grow trade relations between our two jurisdictions. This will ensure a more diversified economy, create new jobs and continue to make life better for Albertans.”

Premier’s meetings in Houston – March 7, 2017

Lunch roundtable hosted by CAPP

Tim McMillan, CEO, CAPP

Terry Abel, Executive VP, CAPP

Arlene Strom, VP, Sustainability & Communications, Suncor Energy Inc.

Judy Fairburn, EVP, Business Innovation, Cenovus

Lloyd Visser, VP, Environment & Sustainable ConocoPhillips

Mack Moore, Manager, International Governmental Affairs & Political Risk

John Rossall, Senior Vice-President, Canada, Talisman Energy

Stephen Willis, President and Chairman, BP Canada Energy Group

Tristan Mack Moore, ConocoPhillips

Andrew Lundquist, Senior Vice President, Government Affairs, ConocoPhillips

One-on-one meetings

Mr. Kuroki Hiroshi Okabe, Director, planning Division, Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC)

Mr. Doug May, Global President for Olefins, DOW Chemical Company

Mr. Joe Kaeser, CEO, Siemens AG

Ms. Lisa Davis, Board Member, Siemens Canada

Premier’s meetings in Austin – March 8, 2017

Roundtable on innovation and economic diversification

Laura Kilcrease, CEO, Alberta Innovates

Dr. Cindy WalkerPeach, Director, Austin Technology Incubator Health/Biosciences

Dr. David Altounian, Partner with Capital Factory business accelerator

Dr. Mark Sanders

Lunch roundtable on innovation, culture and Canadian perspectives

Laura Kilcrease, CEO, Alberta Innovates

Dr. Peter Nickelson

Jane Nickelson

Nancy Harris, Executive Vice President and Interim CEO North America, Sage Software

One-on-one meetings