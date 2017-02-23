Promoting Alberta Agriculture to the World

Minister Oneil Carlier will promote Alberta’s agriculture sector during a trade mission to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India from Feb. 23 to March 3.

“Expanding our international trade and investment relationships creates jobs in Alberta and further diversifies our economy. Both countries have tremendous opportunities, with growing markets for Alberta’s high-quality food and agriculture products.” Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

“The success of Alberta’s agricultural sector is premised on our ability to create high quality products for export markets. The partnership of industry and government is essential to developing trade opportunities for these products and that directly benefit our farmers, ranchers and processors.” Gerald Toews, President, Wildrose Trading

The trade mission supports the efforts of Alberta’s agri-businesses and agri-producers to increase exports into these growing markets and to renew agricultural trade agreements. This includes advocating on behalf of Alberta’s beef, canola, pulses, forage and swine genetic sectors.

One of the highlights of the trip will be participating with Alberta companies in the Gulfood trade event in Dubai. One of the largest events of its kind in the world, the trade show attracts food and hospitality exhibitors and buyers from more than 160 countries.

In 2016, Alberta’s exports of agricultural products, including canola, wheat, hay, dry peas and livestock to the UAE totaled about $153.6 million and exports to India totaled $82 million.

The estimated cost for travel, meals, accommodations and hosting costs for Minister Carlier, one minister’s office staff and two department officials is $49,150.

Itinerary*

Feb 23

Depart Edmonton

Feb. 24

Arrive Dubai

Feb. 25

Canada Beef event at Pachanga Restaurant, Hilton Hotel

Feb. 26

Meetings with Consul General, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada representatives

Attend Gulfood Show

Participate in Canada Beef Taste and Terroir event

Canadian reception

Feb. 27

Tour of UAE camel dairy operation

Business lunch with major UAE agriculture and agrifood stakeholders

Meetings with Dubai government officials

Meeting with representatives of Indian Pulses and Grain Association

Alberta delegation dinner

Feb. 28

Food festival tour

Meetings with UAE government officials

Arrive Mumbai

Mar. 1

Meeting with officials at Alberta International Office in India

Meeting with Consul General and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada representatives

Pulse, barley, flax, and canola promotional event with celebrity chef

Mar. 2

Arrive Delhi

Meeting with Deputy High Commissioner, Agriculture Agri-Food Canada representatives

Meeting with Government of Meghalaya officials

Reception at High Commissioner’s residence

Mar. 3

Breakfast briefing with Team Alberta

Wreath-laying ceremony at “Raj Ghat” – Memorial of Mahatma Gandhi

Meetings with Government of India officials

Meeting with Federation of Indian Food Exporters

Mar. 4

Depart New Delhi

Arrive Edmonton

* Itinerary subject to change