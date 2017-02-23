Promoting Alberta Agriculture to the World

Life By Gateway Gazette / February 23, 2017 Share Tweet Pin Share Share Minister Oneil Carlier will promote Alberta’s agriculture sector during a trade mission to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India from Feb. 23 to March 3. “Expanding our international trade and investment relationships creates jobs in Alberta and further diversifies our economy. Both countries have tremendous opportunities, with growing markets for Alberta’s high-quality food and agriculture products.” “The success of Alberta’s agricultural sector is premised on our ability to create high quality products for export markets. The partnership of industry and government is essential to developing trade opportunities for these products and that directly benefit our farmers, ranchers and processors.” The trade mission supports the efforts of Alberta’s agri-businesses and agri-producers to increase exports into these growing markets and to renew agricultural trade agreements. This includes advocating on behalf of Alberta’s beef, canola, pulses, forage and swine genetic sectors. One of the highlights of the trip will be participating with Alberta companies in the Gulfood trade event in Dubai. One of the largest events of its kind in the world, the trade show attracts food and hospitality exhibitors and buyers from more than 160 countries. In 2016, Alberta’s exports of agricultural products, including canola, wheat, hay, dry peas and livestock to the UAE totaled about $153.6 million and exports to India totaled $82 million. The estimated cost for travel, meals, accommodations and hosting costs for Minister Carlier, one minister’s office staff and two department officials is $49,150. Itinerary* Feb 23 Depart Edmonton Feb. 24 Arrive Dubai Feb. 25 Canada Beef event at Pachanga Restaurant, Hilton Hotel Feb. 26 Meetings with Consul General, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada representatives Attend Gulfood Show Participate in Canada Beef Taste and Terroir event Canadian reception Feb. 27 Tour of UAE camel dairy operation Business lunch with major UAE agriculture and agrifood stakeholders Meetings with Dubai government officials Meeting with representatives of Indian Pulses and Grain Association Alberta delegation dinner Feb. 28 Food festival tour Meetings with UAE government officials Arrive Mumbai Mar. 1 Meeting with officials at Alberta International Office in India Meeting with Consul General and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada representatives Pulse, barley, flax, and canola promotional event with celebrity chef Mar. 2 Arrive Delhi Meeting with Deputy High Commissioner, Agriculture Agri-Food Canada representatives Meeting with Government of Meghalaya officials Reception at High Commissioner’s residence Mar. 3 Breakfast briefing with Team Alberta Wreath-laying ceremony at “Raj Ghat” – Memorial of Mahatma Gandhi Meetings with Government of India officials Meeting with Federation of Indian Food Exporters Mar. 4 Depart New Delhi Arrive Edmonton * Itinerary subject to change Share this:PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestGoogleLike this:Like Loading...