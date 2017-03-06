Promoting Alberta Leadership on Energy, Environment

Alberta’s energy sector and deep trade ties with the United States will be the main focus as Premier Rachel Notley and Energy Minister Margaret McCuaig-Boyd head to Houston, Texas.

While in Houston from March 6 to 8, Premier Notley will participate in a panel discussion on energy and the environment at CERAWeek, a major U.S. energy conference. She will also meet with energy executives and policy-makers to highlight investment opportunities in Alberta’s oil and gas sector and promote the province’s Climate Leadership Plan.

‎“Alberta is the U.S.’ largest and most trusted energy partner and the American economy greatly benefits from the contribution of our energy exports. Missions like this are critical to build face-to-face connections with key players around the world, support our oil and gas industry and create new opportunities.” Premier Rachel Notley

Minister McCuaig-Boyd will also attend the CERAWeek conference from March 6 to 10 to meet with key U.S. influencers and heavy oil refiners to promote expanded market access and investment opportunities.

The minister will emphasize the interconnected nature of North American energy development and transport. She will also learn more about energy trends that will shape the market for Alberta’s resources and in-bound investment and she will work to attract potential investors.

Premier Notley will also visit Austin to meet with the governor of Texas, as well as companies and researchers involved in one of the leading innovation hubs in the U.S.

The estimated international mission cost for the Premier, three political staff, one public servant and a security detail is approximately $48,400. This estimate also includes carbon offsets that were purchased for each member of the delegation.

The cost for the energy minister, one political staff member and one public servant is $23,897.

Quick facts

Alberta supplied approximately 34 per cent of U.S. crude oil imports in 2016.

That same year, Canada – primarily Alberta – provided 99.6 per cent of the crude oil imported into PADD 2, fueling the economy of the U.S. Midwest.

Alberta is the largest supplier of natural gas to the U.S., supplying 99 per cent of all U.S. imports.

Itinerary for Premier Notley*

Date Event Monday, March 6 Travel to Houston, Texas

Participation in CERAWeek panel discussion

Media

Meeting with Consul General Tuesday, March 7 Stakeholder meetings

Travel to Austin, Texas Wednesday, March 8 Meeting with the Governor

Roundtable with industry

Travel to Edmonton

*Subject to change

Itinerary for Minister McCuaig-Boyd*

Date Event Sunday, March 5 Travel to Houston, Texas Monday, March 6-Friday, March 10 Attend CERAWeek conference sessions

Bi-lateral meetings

Return to Alberta

*Subject to change