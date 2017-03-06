Promoting Alberta Leadership on Energy, Environment

While in Houston from March 6 to 8, Premier Notley will participate in a panel discussion on energy and the environment at CERAWeek, a major U.S. energy conference. She will also meet with energy executives and policy-makers to highlight investment opportunities in Alberta’s oil and gas sector and promote the province’s Climate Leadership Plan.
“Alberta is the U.S.’ largest and most trusted energy partner and the American economy greatly benefits from the contribution of our energy exports. Missions like this are critical to build face-to-face connections with key players around the world, support our oil and gas industry and create new opportunities.”
Minister McCuaig-Boyd will also attend the CERAWeek conference from March 6 to 10 to meet with key U.S. influencers and heavy oil refiners to promote expanded market access and investment opportunities.
The minister will emphasize the interconnected nature of North American energy development and transport. She will also learn more about energy trends that will shape the market for Alberta’s resources and in-bound investment and she will work to attract potential investors.
Premier Notley will also visit Austin to meet with the governor of Texas, as well as companies and researchers involved in one of the leading innovation hubs in the U.S.
The estimated international mission cost for the Premier, three political staff, one public servant and a security detail is approximately $48,400. This estimate also includes carbon offsets that were purchased for each member of the delegation.
The cost for the energy minister, one political staff member and one public servant is $23,897.
