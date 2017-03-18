Province Honours Transportation Innovation

Alberta’s leaders in innovation were celebrated Monday night at the annual Minister’s Awards for Transportation Innovation.

The Red Deer ceremony recognized individuals and organizations in the transportation industry who have demonstrated excellence in six award categories that honour innovation in Alberta public transportation projects.

Minister of Transportation Brian Mason attended the ceremony to recognize the dedication of each of the teams and their contributions to innovation in Alberta.

“These awards celebrate transportation innovations, large or small, that are paving the way toward to more efficient, sustainable and safer transportation systems in our province. I am proud to present these awards to those who use their skills and creativity to constantly elevate Alberta’s industry.” Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation

The award categories recognize excellence for innovation in design, construction, environmental, safety, operational and transit/accessible transportation.

This year’s award-winning projects include:

accelerated bridge repair using cellular concrete

Ivor Strong Bridge ITS integration and traffic management project

southern Alberta rock stabilization

Highway 13 and Highway 21 roundabout

Alberta spatial economic and travel model

Cold Lake Transit

The award recipients were selected in early February by an awards evaluation committee with representatives from Alberta Transportation, Consulting Engineers of Alberta, Alberta Roadbuilders and Heavy Construction Association, Alberta Urban Municipalities Association and the Alberta Association of Municipal Districts and Counties.

Quick facts