Provincial Funding to Help Indigenous Newcomers Succeed in Edmonton

The Alberta government is providing $75,000 to ensure Indigenous people new to Edmonton have access to essential community supports.

The funding will support the New in Town Aboriginal Welcome Service, delivered by the Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society.

“It’s critical that Indigenous families and individuals have every opportunity to succeed when transitioning to the city. This funding will connect program participants to a support network that will help them thrive.” Richard Feehan, Minister of Indigenous Relations

“Indigenous Canadians, making the transition to urban living often experience a loss of traditional supports, difficulty in identifying and accessing services and trouble getting housing, employment and education. Funding for this program helps ensure that these newcomers find a sense of community and support to ensure their success in a new urban centre.” Cheryl Whiskeyjack, Executive Director, Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society

The New in Town Aboriginal Welcome Service helps Indigenous people new to Edmonton gain access to important community resources, establish positive relationship and networks and feel culturally connected.

Funding from the Alberta government was provided through Alberta Indigenous Relations’ Urban Initiative Program, which supports projects that remove barriers and strengthen economic and social opportunities for urban Indigenous people in Alberta.

For a list of government funding and third-party services for Indigenous people, visit indigenous.alberta.ca/services .

Quick Facts