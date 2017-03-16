Public Input Sought on Alberta’s Workplace Laws

Albertans are invited to participate in a review of the province’s labour legislation to ensure fair and family-friendly workplaces that support a strong economy.

The review focuses on the Employment Standards Code and the Labour Relations Code, neither of which has undergone significant updates since 1988.

These laws cover topics such as hours of work, overtime, general holidays, special leaves and collective bargaining rules. Some of Alberta’s workplace rules are currently out-of-step with the rest of Canada and these areas need to be reviewed.

“Alberta has some of the oldest labour laws in the country. Work life in Alberta has changed a lot over the last 30 years and we need to ensure our laws are kept up to date. We want to ensure Albertans can go to work and contribute to our economy while still being able to care for themselves and their families.” Christina Gray, Minister of Labour

The public is invited to provide their views and input on Alberta’s workplace laws until April 18, 2017. Albertans can find more information about how to get involved by visiting work.alberta.ca/leg-review.

Government is seeking feedback on:

Maternity, parental and compassionate care leaves

Introducing leave for the care of critically ill children

Other job-protected leaves in relation to the federal Employment Insurance program

The collective bargaining process

Improving enforcement and administration

The reviews will include direct engagement with business and industry associations, trade unions and social agencies over the coming weeks.