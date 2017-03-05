Public Input Sought for Castle Parks Area Planning

Sessions will examine wider conservation and land use issues in the southern Eastern Slopes, Castle parks and surrounding areas, including linear disturbances, off-highway vehicle use and trail planning. Recreation planning will be focused on ensuring the Eastern Slopes are better managed to protect livelihoods in ranching, forestry and recreation.
“We’ve heard from many Albertans who camp, fish, hunt and hike with their families in southwest Alberta. They want the Castle parks protected for future generations, but they also want clarity about what takes place in surrounding areas.”
The meetings are part of the Southern Alberta Recreation Management Planning Process. The first information session will be held March 10 and will coincide with an updated draft parks management plan for the 103,000-hectare Castle Provincial Park and Castle Wildland Provincial Park.
“Planning and investment in Alberta has not kept pace with recreational pressures of a growing population over the last decade. The government’s determination to bring a layered and disciplined approach to our natural area will bring great benefits to the health of individuals, families and communities.”
“Creation of the Castle park system coupled with broader recreation management planning is a positive and necessary step towards the recovery of species at risk such as Westslope Cutthroat Trout and Bull Trout. Trout Unlimited Canada looks forward to working with Alberta to ensure future generations have the opportunity to catch wild, native trout in their native range.”
Public consultation on the Castle parks draft management plan will be extended an additional month, until April 19. Based on feedback so far, the revised management plan will include the following considerations:
Over the next four years, more than $20 million will be used to improve tourism opportunities and foster responsible use of this ecologically sensitive area. This work is part of a broader investment in infrastructure in the Castle parks, including access routes, camping, signage, picnic areas, hiking trails and fisheries access.