Public Speaking, The Most Feared Event

Millarville-Stockland 4H Beef Club Conquers Public Speaking

By Jessie Blatz (Club Reporter)

Public Speaking can be a stressful time for 4-H members across Canada. Getting up in front of our peers and delivering a 3-5 minute speech isn’t easy. Millarville-Stockland was lucky enough to have a public speaking clinic at our January workshop. Janice Wheeler told us what the judges wanted to see us do and how they’ll judge us. It was some great information that we can all use.

On February, the fifth, our club had its public speaking event. We all enjoyed listening to everyone’s prepared speech and impromptus. After the prepared speech’s, we had a coffee break and then impromptus. Finally, it was time to find out who was moving on to the Area Competition. For the juniors, Dalton Neufeld was the Alternate with Tanner Watkins and Jessie Blatz moving on to Areas. The intermediates alternate was Harry Rawn with Finn Blatz and Clara Blatz moving on. Seniors Alternate was April Jardie with Carson Campbell and Megan Rawn moving on to Area Public Speaking on February 25 in High River.

Millarville-Stockland would also like to thank the Judges: Junior Judges: Barb Castell, Donna Kendall & Allison Kraus. Our Intermediate Judges: Jill Dakers, Myrtle Siebert & Jill Stephenson. Our Senior level judges were Fran Porter, Andy Porter & David Cranswick. Jackie Rawn, Danielle Bradish & PJ Thomson were the timers/tellers and Shaelynn Brogden was the emcee. The parents all made great sandwiches and deserts, I’m sure the kids’ favorite part of the day.

Area public speaking was a tough competition, the top speakers from 5 clubs: our club along with Longview Beef, Millarville Mutts & Mustangs, Perfect Paws and Ranchland Renegades. Our members: Megan Rawn, Finn Blatz & Jessie Blatz were Alternates for the District competition. Thanks to the Perfect Paws for hosting the event.

